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Padmaavat Jauhar Controversy: Kirti Rathore slams Swara Bhasker over remarks on Rajput women; 'correct your...'

Swara Bhasker questioned Padmaavat's Jauhar scene; after backlash said she was mistranslated. Karni Sena's Kirti Rathore slammed her and told her to correct her language.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 02, 2026, 12:19 PM IST

Padmaavat Jauhar Controversy: Kirti Rathore slams Swara Bhasker over remarks on Rajput women; 'correct your...'
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Karni Sena Women's Wing chief Kirti Rathore has slammed actress Swara Bhasker over her remarks on Padmaavat and Jauhar, asking her to "correct your language".

What Swara Bhasker said

Speaking at a Delhi event hosted by the India International Centre, Swara questioned the ending of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2018 film Padmaavat, which starred Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh. The film is based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi's 16th-century poem Padmavat. Swara said watching 800 women commit Jauhar made her think about what message it sends to rape survivors. It might make a survivor feel like a coward for not taking her own life to preserve honour, she said. She also objected to a shot of a pregnant woman in the Jauhar scene, questioning if it suggests a female foetus doesn't deserve to be born.

Swara issues clarification

Swara uploaded a video on X on Tuesday following criticism. She claimed that the translation of her tape was incorrect and fraudulent, and she never referred to Queen Padmavati or any sati as cowards. She urged people to watch the original video and said women have the right to life even after rape.

Also read: Priyadarshan says Hera Pheri made his life ‘miserable’, admits he hates making comedies

Karni Sena's response

According to Kirti Rathore, nobody has the right to criticise Sanatan customs or the sacrifice made by Rajput women. According to her, any critique of Jauhar should be grounded in historical facts and should be understood within its historical context. She stated that disparaging remarks regarding Rajput women will not be tolerated by the organisation.

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