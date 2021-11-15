Padma Vibhushan Babasaheb Purandare passes away at 99 in Pune

Padma Vibhushan Babasaheb Purandare passed away today (November 15), at 5 am at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune.

He was recently admitted to the hospital after he fell in the bathroom and was placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Saturday (November 13). He was 99 years old and was kept on life support.

Author and historian, Babasaheb Purandare's last rites will be performed at 10:30 am at Vaikunth crematorium in Pune.

Babasaheb Purandare has also been a theatre personality and is known for his work on 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj'. He has written several books on the king, his administration and the forts from Shivaji’s era. He also directed 'Jaanta Raja', which was a popular play on Chhatrapati’s life.

He received the state government’s Maharashtra Bhushan award in 2015 and in 2019, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan.