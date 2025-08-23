Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions alerts public of fake audition calls, issues statement: 'We would like to declare...'

Several actors and production houses have consistently been facing this issue of fake casting calls being put out in their names.

Aman Wadhwa

Aug 23, 2025

Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions alerts public of fake audition calls, issues statement: 'We would like to declare...'
Pa Ranjith
Stating that it had now learnt that there were posters of fake audition calls doing the rounds in its name, Neelam Productions, the production house of well-known director and producer Pa Ranjith, has urged actors and the public to beware of such fake calls and not to trust them. Taking to its X timeline, Neelam Productions issued a clarification. It wrote, "Beware of FAKE AUDITION CALLS in the name of Neelam Productions. Please check for casting calls and audition alerts only from our official social handles. Thank you."

It also shared a poster that read, "FAKE AUDITION ALERT! Neelam Productions. It has come to our attention that numerous Audition calls/posters are being circulated in the name of Neelam Productions. We would like to declare that these AUDITION CALLS ARE FAKE AND NOT TO TRUST THEM. Any Audition/Casting related posters will be shared through our official handles mentioned below. Announcements and Audition Calls made through external sources are fraudulent. Thank you! Instagram - @neelam_productions Twitter - @officialneelam."

Neelam Productions is the latest production house to face this problem. Several actors and production houses have consistently been facing this issue of fake casting calls being put out in their names. Earlier this year, Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house of actor Kamal Haasan, had to issue a statement after it learnt that fake casting calls were being made in its name. In its statement, Raaj Kamal Films said, "This is to clarify that Raajkamal Films International has not hired any casting agents for any of our films. Please do not trust any emails, messages and social media posts received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Raajkamal Films International name in any unauthorised manner."

Meanwhile, Pa Ranjith is currently busy shooting his next film Vettuvam. The film found itself in controversy last month when a stunt artist named Mohan Raj died on its sets while performing a car chase sequence in Tamil Nadu. Vettuvam stars Arya and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles.

