Kapil Sharma was seen at Mumbai airport on April 9, and people quickly noticed something different about him. He looked much thinner than before. Videos of him started spreading online, and many fans were surprised to see how much weight he had lost.

Kapil’s casual look was nothing new, but it was his weight loss that caught everyone’s eye. Fans on social media were quick to react to the paparazzi videos, sharing their surprise and questions. Some even guessed that he might have used weight-loss medicines like Ozempic.

One person commented, “Kapil Sharma has lost so much weight.” Another wrote, “He looks unwell.” Kapil had once shared that he dealt with back pain and had a hectic work life, which made it hard to focus on his health. But after his latest airport video, it seems like he’s made some serious lifestyle changes.

On the work side, Kapil Sharma will next be seen in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. Earlier this week, he shared a new poster from the movie, where he was seen posing with a mystery bride. Just days after that, another photo showed him dressed as a groom again, suggesting there might be another wedding twist in the film.

In the latest poster, the makers kept the identity of Kapil’s on-screen bride a secret by hiding her face. Kapil is seen looking puzzled while standing next to her, which hints at another love triangle similar to the storyline of the 2015 film.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is directed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment, along with Abbas Mustan Film Production. The film stars Kapil Sharma and Manjot Singh and brings back the fun mix of comedy, confusion, and chaos that made the first part so popular with fans.