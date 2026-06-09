'Our Mikey was brutally murdered': Manjari Fadnnis breaks down in emotional video, demands justice for beloved dog

Actress Manjari Fadnnis shared an emotional video alleging that her adopted dog Mikey was brutally killed and called for stricter laws against animal cruelty.

Actress and model Manjari Fadnnis has accused unidentified individuals of brutally killing her adopted dog, Mikey. In an emotional video shared on Instagram, the actress broke down while speaking about the incident and appealed for justice.

"I wish I never needed to make this video but I think it's really important," Manjari said in the clip. She explained that Mikey had been adopted by her after being abandoned by his previous family.

According to Manjari, a person who was aware of the incident recently came forward and revealed details about what allegedly happened to the dog. Recounting the information she received, the actress claimed that Mikey was resting peacefully when he was attacked with a stick or rod, leaving him disoriented.

She further alleged that the dog was dragged towards a staircase area, where he was beaten repeatedly. Through tears, Manjari recalled the alleged attack and said, "They hit him more that he was bleeding from his mouth and he pooed and he peed and he dirtied the place."

The actress also claimed that Mikey was later put inside a gunny bag and thrown into a creek while he was still alive. Speaking about the uncertainty surrounding his fate, she said, "We don't know whether he survived or not. We are trying to find his body."

Along with the video, Manjari vowed to seek justice for her pet. In her post, she wrote, "Our Mikey was Brutally Murdered… & we are going to fight for him… This should never happen with ANY Dog Ever again in any Society anywhere! People should be SCARED to hurt an animal! We NEED Stronger laws against Animal Cruelty!"

The actress also thanked animal rights activist Xavier Santiago for supporting her efforts. She expressed gratitude to residents of her housing society who have stood by her during the difficult time.

Reacting to the post, actress Rishina Kandhari expressed her support and sympathy. In the comments section, she wrote, "I am so so sorry my dear Manjari, this is so so painful to hear and watching you like this is really making me feel so so helpless. I HATE INDIAN LAWS FOR DOGS… i so wish ki kuch badal paata. Thanks."

As of now, there has been no official update regarding the accused, the recovery of Mikey, or any police action. Meanwhile, Manjari and several animal welfare activists continue to demand accountability and stronger legal protection for animals.