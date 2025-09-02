Add DNA as a Preferred Source
OTT releases this week: From Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 to Maalik, here's everything you can stream online

Here’s your guide to what’s streaming from September 2 to 7, with plots, release dates, and must-know details.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 02:43 PM IST

OTT releases this week: From Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 to Maalik, here's everything you can stream online
Let's explore this week's OTT watchlist, with a mix of crime dramas, thrillers, and fantasy. Whether you’re in the mood for a Bollywood gangster or adventure with Wednesday Addams, there’s something new dropping across Prime Video, Netflix, Jio Hotstar, and Zee5. 

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 on September 3, 2025

Wednesday will return on Netflix in Season 2, Part 2. After releasing the prisoners of Willow Hill Asylum, Wednesday must now face the chilling consequences of her actions. This season promises to dive deeper into Wednesday’s mysterious world of gothic chaos, supernatural challenges, and emotional bonds.

ALSO READ: Wednesday Addams Inspired Tired Girl Makeup: Gen Z’s viral beauty trend for an effortless look

Maalik on September 5, 2025

On Prime Video, Maalik is an action crime drama set in late 1980s Allahabad. Directed by Pulkit, the film stars Rajkummar Rao as a rising gangster navigating his way through the city’s underworld. His empire expands amid battles with rival gangs, clashes with law enforcement, and dangerous political entanglements.

Inspector Zende on September 5, 2025

Netflix also brings Inspector Zende, a comedy crime thriller starring Manoj Bajpayee as Inspector Madhukar Zende. The story unfolds as an international criminal escapes custody, and Officer Zende, who once captured him, is called back into action. With mounting international pressure, the film balances gripping chases with moments of dark humour.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan on September 5, 2025

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, streaming on Zee 5, stars Vikrant Massey as a blind musician. Shanaya Kapoor plays a theatre artist practising method acting by living blindfolded. Their unexpected encounter during a journey evolves into companionship, offering a sensitive portrayal of empathy, resilience, and human connection.

ALSO READ: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Saiyaara to Rajinikanth's Coolie, 5 films arriving on OTT this September

Kammattam on September 5, 2025

On Zee5, Kammattam brings a gritty Malayalam crime thriller. Sudev Nair plays a police officer leading a murder investigation that gradually unravels into something. As clues unfold, connections to financial crimes and powerful connections come to light, making the case a dangerous one amid corruption and power struggles.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
