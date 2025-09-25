Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

OTT Releases This Week: From Alice In Borderland to Janaawar on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

Looking for something exciting movies and shows to watch this week, here is a perfect mix of romance, thrill, superheroes, and crime you can't miss.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 04:41 PM IST

OTT Releases This Week: From Alice In Borderland to Janaawar on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more
This week of September is bringing an exciting mix of new shows and films on various OTT platforms. Whether you love fantasy adventures, superhero sagas, crime thrillers, or heartfelt dramas, this week’s OTT lineup has something for everyone. Here’s a detailed look at what you can binge-watch.

Sundarakanda

Untitled-design-1Releasing on September 23, 2025, Sundarakanda is a Telugu romantic drama streaming on JioHotstar. The film tells the story of a man who believes his life is cursed with bad luck, particularly when it comes to love. But fate has other plans for him. Life changes when he unexpectedly meets someone who feels like his true soulmate.

The Fantastic Four

Untitled-design-2Premiering on Prime Video on September 23, 2025, The Fantastic Four takes viewers back to Earth-828 in 1964. The movie revisits the origins of Marvel’s first superhero family. The story captures how the family gained incredible powers after an unexpected exposure to cosmic rays during a space mission.

Marvel Zombies

Untitled-design-3Launching on JioHotstar on September 24, 2025, Marvel Zombies flips the superhero world upside down. A mysterious virus infects the Avengers, transforming Earth’s mightiest heroes into terrifying zombies. The story follows a group of survivors who must navigate a devastated world while searching for a way to stop them.

Alice in Borderland

Untitled-design-4Returning on September 25, 2025, Alice in Borderland: Season 3 continues streaming on Netflix. The gripping Japanese series follows Arisu and his friends, who are mysteriously transported to a deserted version of Tokyo. To survive, they must take part in deadly, high-stakes games that test both their wits and emotions.

Janaawar

Untitled-design-5Releasing on Zee5 on September 26, 2025, Janaawar: The Beast Within dives into the gritty world of crime and justice. The story follows Sub-Inspector Hemant Kumar as he investigates a missing man and stolen gold in Chhand.

