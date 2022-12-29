Search icon
OTT platform aha crashes 'due to overload of love from Prabhas fans' right after his Unstoppable with NBK episode drops

Prabhas' episode on Unstoppable with NBK, hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna, has been divided into parts after multiple requests from the actor's fans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 10:50 PM IST

Prabhas-Nandamuri Balakrishna/aha Twitter

Prabhas is a true blue superstar across the nation after the blockbuster success of the period action epic Baahubali franchise and his fans are extremely loyal to him. The Telugu superstar made a rare appearance on the famous talk show Unstoppable with NBK, hosted by another Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna, on the OTT platform aha app.

The first part of the episode premiered on Thursday, December 29, at 9 pm and just minutes after the episode was uploaded on the streaming platform, it crashed as tonnes of Prabhas' fans logged in to watch the Radhe Shyam actor in conversation with the Gautamiputra Satakarni actor.

The OTT platform aha video even put out a tweet apologising to the fans on its official Twitter handle as it wrote, "Your love is boundless darlingsss! Our app is offline but our love isn't. Give us just a little time while we fix it. We will be up and running in a jiffy!". Another deleted tweet, whose screenshot is going viral on the micro-blogging platform, read, "Sorry to inform you that our app is crashed due to overload of love from darling #Prabhas fans. We are working on it and it will be restored shortly."

The second part of the episode will be released the following week, on January 5, 2023. In this episode, the two will be joined by actor Gopichand, who is Prabhas’ best friend. The two actors will share their struggles in the industry and how their friendship blossomed over the years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas is currently awaiting the release of two films in 2023. The first is Adipurush, Om Raut's cinematic adaptation of the Hindi mythological epic Ramayana, in which Prabhas will be seen playing Lord Rama. The second is the actioner Salaar, directed by KGF-fame Prashanth Neel.

