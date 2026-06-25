FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Oscars 2027: Vishal Bhardwaj among 6 Indians invited to Academy voting body; here’s who else joined

Oscars 2027: Vishal Bhardwaj among 6 Indians invited to Academy voting body

Europe Heatwave 2026: France, UK & Spain See Record Temperatures As Omega Heatwave Grips Europe

Europe Heatwave 2026: France, UK & Spain See Record Temperatures As Omega Heatwave Grips Europe

After Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, Karan Aujla and Tanmay Bhat to join Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2? Here's what we know

Karan Aujla and Tanmay Bhat to join Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently

Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters

From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12

Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32

From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era

From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Oscars 2027: Vishal Bhardwaj among 6 Indians invited to Academy voting body; here’s who else joined

Vishal Bhardwaj is among six Indians invited to join the Oscars voting Academy, which has expanded its membership with 529 new global members including stars like Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 25, 2026, 11:47 AM IST

Oscars 2027: Vishal Bhardwaj among 6 Indians invited to Academy voting body; here’s who else joined
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj is among six Indians invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ voting body for the Oscars.

Academy expands its voting body

In an effort to increase the number of people who can vote for the Oscars, the Academy has invited 529 new members from the international film business. Along with many other performers, directors, and technicians from Hollywood and foreign cinema, the latest additions include well-known international personalities like Jenna Ortega, Jacob Elordi and Zach Cregger. The Academy will have over 11,000 members and over 10,000 qualified voters if all invited members accept. Compared to ten years ago, there has been a notable increase in the number of foreign representatives in the voting body.

Six Indians among the invitees

This year, six film professionals from India have been invited. The music composers category has welcomed Vishal Bhardwaj, who is well-known for his work as a producer, director, screenwriter, and composer. For movies like Haider, Omkara, and Kaminey, he is highly regarded.

Editors Deepa Bhatia and A. Sreekar Prasad, who have both contributed to critically acclaimed Indian cinema, are among the other Indian invitees. While Bhatia has worked on movies like Taare Zameen Par and Kai Po Che, Prasad is well-known throughout the world for his editing work on RRR. Eka Lakhani, the costume designer for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Sanju, and Queen, has also been invited. The list of Indian invitees is completed by Disney animator Avneet Kaur and casting director Dilip Shankar, who is connected to The Last Film Show.

Also read: Kriti Sanon breaks silence on Cocktail 2 comparisons: ‘My character was not Veronica’

Growing Global representation at the Oscars

According to the Academy, professional accomplishments are taken into consideration when choosing members, with an ongoing emphasis on diversity and inclusivity. More than half of the students in this year's class are from outside the US, and 42% of them are women and 56% are from underrepresented groups. The Academy's general makeup is still changing, with 22% of voters currently being international members. Conan O'Brien is scheduled to present the 99th Academy Awards for the third year in a row on March 14, 2027.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Oscars 2027: Vishal Bhardwaj among 6 Indians invited to Academy voting body; here’s who else joined
Oscars 2027: Vishal Bhardwaj among 6 Indians invited to Academy voting body
Venezuela Earthquake: At least 32 dead, more than 700 injured, toll likely to climb
Venezuela Earthquake: At least 32 dead, over 700 injured, toll likely to climb
After Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, Karan Aujla and Tanmay Bhat to join Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2? Here's what we know
Karan Aujla and Tanmay Bhat to join Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2
Who is Gilberto Mora? Mexico prodigy makes history, breaks 96-year World Cup record
Who is Gilberto Mora? Mexico prodigy breaks 96-year World Cup record
Kriti Sanon breaks silence on Cocktail 2 comparisons: ‘My character was not Veronica’
Kriti Sanon breaks silence on Cocktail 2 comparisons
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12
Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement