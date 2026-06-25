Oscars 2027: Vishal Bhardwaj among 6 Indians invited to Academy voting body; here’s who else joined

Vishal Bhardwaj is among six Indians invited to join the Oscars voting Academy, which has expanded its membership with 529 new global members including stars like Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi.

Indian filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj is among six Indians invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ voting body for the Oscars.

Academy expands its voting body

In an effort to increase the number of people who can vote for the Oscars, the Academy has invited 529 new members from the international film business. Along with many other performers, directors, and technicians from Hollywood and foreign cinema, the latest additions include well-known international personalities like Jenna Ortega, Jacob Elordi and Zach Cregger. The Academy will have over 11,000 members and over 10,000 qualified voters if all invited members accept. Compared to ten years ago, there has been a notable increase in the number of foreign representatives in the voting body.

Six Indians among the invitees

This year, six film professionals from India have been invited. The music composers category has welcomed Vishal Bhardwaj, who is well-known for his work as a producer, director, screenwriter, and composer. For movies like Haider, Omkara, and Kaminey, he is highly regarded.

Editors Deepa Bhatia and A. Sreekar Prasad, who have both contributed to critically acclaimed Indian cinema, are among the other Indian invitees. While Bhatia has worked on movies like Taare Zameen Par and Kai Po Che, Prasad is well-known throughout the world for his editing work on RRR. Eka Lakhani, the costume designer for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Sanju, and Queen, has also been invited. The list of Indian invitees is completed by Disney animator Avneet Kaur and casting director Dilip Shankar, who is connected to The Last Film Show.

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Growing Global representation at the Oscars

According to the Academy, professional accomplishments are taken into consideration when choosing members, with an ongoing emphasis on diversity and inclusivity. More than half of the students in this year's class are from outside the US, and 42% of them are women and 56% are from underrepresented groups. The Academy's general makeup is still changing, with 22% of voters currently being international members. Conan O'Brien is scheduled to present the 99th Academy Awards for the third year in a row on March 14, 2027.