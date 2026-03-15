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Oscars 2026: When and where to watch 98th Academy Awards live in India

Oscars 2026: When and where to watch 98th Academy Awards live in India

Hyderabad Horror: HIV-positive man injects infected blood into woman after wedding called off

HIV-positive man injects infected blood into woman after wedding called off

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Benjamin Netanyahu family: Meet Israel PM's wife Sara, sons Yair, Avner

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Benjamin Netanyahu family: Meet Israel PM's wife Sara, sons Yair, Avner, two ex-wives, and more; Know about his 'less-known' daughter from first marriage

Benjamin Netanyahu family: Meet Israel PM's wife Sara, sons Yair, Avner

In pics: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu visits Allu Aravind's house, blesses newlyweds Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu blesses newlyweds Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy

Rohit Sharma spotted shirtless during Maldives vacation with family, see viral pics

Rohit Sharma spotted shirtless during Maldives vacation with family, see viral p

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Oscars 2026: When and where to watch 98th Academy Awards live in India

JioHotstar and Star Movies will stream the 98th Academy Awards live in India from the iconic Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The platforms will be streaming the red carpet along with the awards ceremony LIVE 4:30 AM IST onwards on March 16, 2026.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 15, 2026, 02:57 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Oscars 2026: When and where to watch 98th Academy Awards live in India
Oscars 2026 in India
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The 98th Academy Awards, or the Oscars 2026 are set to take place on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, honouring the best films released in 2025. The ceremony will be hosted by Conan O'Brien, marking his second consecutive year as the Oscars host. The awards will be presented in 24 competitive categories by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Sinners emerged as the most nominated film of the year with a record 16 nominations, setting a new Oscars record for most nods by a single film. Other heavily nominated films include One Battle After Another, which received 13 nominations, along with notable contenders like Sentimental Value, The Secret Agent, Hamnet, and Marty Supreme among the 10 Best Picture nominees.

Priyanka Chopra at Oscars 2026

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will take the stage as a presenter at the 98th Academy Awards. The other presenters include Will Arnett, Robert Downey Jr, Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, Gwyneth Paltrow, Adrien Brody, Javier Bardem, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Rudolph, Zoe Saldaña, Rose Byrne, Nicole Kidman, Jimmy Kimmel, Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Wagner Moura, Pedro Pascal, Bill Pullman, Lewis Pullman, Channing Tatum, and Sigourney Weaver.

When and where to watch Oscars 2026 in India?

JioHotstar and Star Movies will stream the 98th Academy Awards live in India from the iconic Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The platforms will be streaming the red carpet along with the awards ceremony LIVE 4:30 AM IST onwards on JioHotstar and Star Movies on March 16, 2026, bringing the biggest night in global cinema to audiences across the country in real time. The ceremony will also be available as VOD to stream on JioHotstar after the live broadcast, along with a repeat telecast at 9 PM on Star Movies, giving audiences the flexibility to catch up at their convenience. 

READ | Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Ranveer Singh film earns Rs 30 crore in paid previews, set for historic Rs 100 crore opening

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Oscars 2026: When and where to watch 98th Academy Awards live in India
Oscars 2026: When and where to watch 98th Academy Awards live in India
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