FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BCCI told Sachin Tendulkar they were looking for his replacement; what happened next surprised many

How 2 Indian ships cross Strait of Hormuz amid Iranian threat? 3 others attacked

Oscars 2026 on High Alert: FBI warns of potential Iran drone threat

Power does not rule, communication does

'My dad needed me more': RCB star reveals emotional reason behind India T20 World Cup snub

How underwater drone attack works? Indian killed after Iran targeted US-owned oil tanker near Strait of Hormuz

Was Yuvraj Singh dropped because of MS Dhoni? Ex-BCCI selector makes big revelation

The Problem With ‘See It All’ Europe Itineraries

C. Krishniah Chetty’s DiamondAir, nature’s finest Diamond solitaires, redefining solitaire excellence with AI and craft

Monalisa Bhonsle’s husband Farman Khan's emotional 'Please don't betray me' reel goes viral after wedding; fans react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BCCI told Sachin Tendulkar they were looking for his replacement; what happened next surprised many

BCCI told Sachin Tendulkar they were looking for his replacement; what happened

Oscars 2026 on High Alert: FBI warns of potential Iran drone threat

Oscars 2026 on High Alert: FBI warns of potential Iran drone threat

Power does not rule, communication does

Power does not rule, communication does

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love with Maharashtra actor, check unseen photos

Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love wi

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia and more attend

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali

Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer? Know about their love story, age gap and more

Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer?

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Oscars 2026 on High Alert: FBI warns of potential Iran drone threat

The 2026 Oscars will have tighter security due to concerns about a possible drone threat linked to rising tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States. Organisers say there is no confirmed danger, but extra precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of guests and staff.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 12, 2026, 04:28 PM IST

Oscars 2026 on High Alert: FBI warns of potential Iran drone threat
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The 2026 Oscars ceremony is set to take place with stronger security measures this year. Organisers have increased safety arrangements after concerns about a possible drone attack linked to rising tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Extra security measures in place:

The 98th Academy Awards, one of the biggest events in the global film industry, will be held in Los Angeles. The ceremony needs extra security measures because it draws international celebrities and media coverage, who need protection. The venue security will operate at a higher level than its standard procedures. The area will undergo monitoring by police officers, private security teams, and federal agencies. The venue will implement advanced surveillance systems together with crowd control plans to manage all possible security threats.

Producers clarify the situation:

The executive producer of the Oscars ceremony, Raj Kapoor, responded to news reports about security issues. He explained that while there have been discussions about possible threats, there is no confirmed or direct danger to the event. Security planning exists as a standard procedure for organising events that attract major public attention, according to Kapoor. The current global situation has led organisers to adopt enhanced security measures, which include more thorough preparation processes. The organisation established guest safety as their priority, which included protecting performers and staff members.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan's film director breaks silence on clash: 'If it was SRK movie...'

Global tensions raise concerns:

The security increase comes during a time of rising tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States. Some reports suggested that Iran could potentially launch drone attacks in response to ongoing geopolitical conflicts. The security reports created public anxiety, but officials maintained that the upgraded security measures exist as a protective measure which does not respond to any existing threats. International events which attract worldwide attention to the Oscars become prime targets because of their high international visibility. The organisers need to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to identify and assess potential risks which might affect their events.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BCCI told Sachin Tendulkar they were looking for his replacement; what happened next surprised many
BCCI told Sachin Tendulkar they were looking for his replacement; what happened
Oscars 2026 on High Alert: FBI warns of potential Iran drone threat
Oscars 2026 on High Alert: FBI warns of potential Iran drone threat
Power does not rule, communication does
Power does not rule, communication does
'My dad needed me more': RCB star reveals emotional reason behind India T20 World Cup snub
'My dad needed me more': RCB star reveals emotional reason behind India T20 Worl
How underwater drone attack works? Indian killed after Iran targeted US-owned oil tanker near Strait of Hormuz
How underwater drone attack works? Indian killed in attack on US owned tanker
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love with Maharashtra actor, check unseen photos
Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love wi
Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia and more attend
Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer? Know about their love story, age gap and more
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer?
Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha? know wedding venue, functions, key details
Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha?
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement