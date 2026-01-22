Oscars 2026 nominations full list: Sinners breaks Oscar Record with 16 nods; Timothée Chalamet makes history as youngest three-time Best Actor nominee

Here is the full list of nominations for the 2026 Academy Awards, which will be held on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) rolled out its highly‑anticipated Oscar nominations on Thursday, kicking off Hollywood’s biggest night. Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners stormed the field with a record‑setting 16 nominations, while heavyweight contenders One Battle After Another, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value, and Frankenstein followed closely, each racking up multiple nods across key categories.



Among the leading acting awards, Timothee Chalamet scripted history as the youngest man with his third Best Actor nod at the Oscars. Others in the race are Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B Jordan (Sinners), and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent). International films scored well this time again, while the Animated Feature race was graced by the highest-grossing Hollywood toon 'Zootopia 2' and Netflix's popular hit 'KPop Demon Hunters'.



Oscar 2026 nominations: Given here is the full list of nominations for the Academy Awards

Best Picture

Bugonia (Focus Features); Ed Guiney & Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone and Lars Knudsen, Producers

F1 (Apple); Chad Oman, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers

Frankenstein (Netflix); Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Scott Stuber, Producers

Hamnet (Focus Features); Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes, Producers

Marty Supreme (A24); Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Anthony Katagas and Timothée Chalamet, Producers

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.); Adam Somner, Sara Murphy and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers

The Secret Agent (Neon); Emilie Lesclaux, Producer

Sentimental Value (Neon); Maria Ekerhovd and Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Producers

Sinners (Warner Bros.); Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler, Producers

Train Dreams (Netflix); Marissa McMahon, Teddy Schwarzman, Will Janowitz, Ashley Schlaifer and Michael Heimler, Producers

Best Director

Hamnet (Focus Features), Chloé Zhao

Marty Supreme (A24), Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.), Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value (Neon), Joachim Trier

Sinners (Warner Bros.), Ryan Coogler

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme (A24)

Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Ethan Hawke in Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)

Michael B. Jordan in Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Wagner Moura in The Secret Agent (Neon)

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley in Hamnet (Focus Features)

Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)

Kate Hudson in Song Sung Blue (Focus Features)

Renate Reinsve in Sentimental Value (Neon)

Emma Stone in Bugonia (Focus Features)

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro in One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Jacob Elordi in Frankenstein (Netflix)

Delroy Lindo in Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Sean Penn in One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Stellan Skarsgård in Sentimental Value (Neon)

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning in Sentimental Value (Neon)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas in Sentimental Value (Neon)

Amy Madigan in Weapons (Warner Bros.)

Wunmi Mosaku in Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Teyana Taylor in One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia (Focus Features); Screenplay by Will Tracy

Frankenstein (Netflix); Written for the Screen by Guillermo del Toro

Hamnet (Focus Features); Screenplay by Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.); Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

Train Dreams (Netflix); Screenplay by Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics); Written by Robert Kaplow

It Was Just an Accident (Neon); Written by Jafar Panahi; Script collaborators Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian

Marty Supreme (A24); Written by Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value (Neon); Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Sinners (Warner Bros.); Written by Ryan Coogler

Best Animated Feature

Arco (Neon); Ugo Bienvenu, Félix de Givry, Sophie Mas and Natalie Portman

Elio (Walt Disney); Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina and Mary Alice Drumm

KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix); Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans and Michelle L.M. Wong

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS); Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago and Henri Magalon

Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney); Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Yvett Merino

Best International Feature

Brazil, The Secret Agent

France, It Was Just an Accident

Norway, Sentimental Value

Spain, Sirât

Tunisia, The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Documentary Feature

The Alabama Solution (HBO Documentary Films); Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman

Come See Me in the Good Light (Apple); Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave, Tig Notaro and Stef Willen

Cutting Through Rocks; Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni

Mr. Nobody Against Putin (PINK); Nominees to be determined

The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix); Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu and Sam Bisbee

Best Animated Short

Butterfly (Sacrebleu Productions); Florence Miailhe and Ron Dyens

Forevergreen; Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears

The Girl Who Cried Pearls (National Film Board of Canada); Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski

Retirement Plan; John Kelly and Andrew Freedman

The Three Sisters (Polydont Films/Rymanco Ventures); Konstantin Bronzit

Best Casting

Hamnet (Focus Features); Nina Gold

Marty Supreme (A24); Jennifer Venditti

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.); Cassandra Kulukundis

The Secret Agent (Neon); Gabriel Domingues

Sinners (Warner Bros.); Francine Maisler

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein (Netflix), Dan Laustsen

Marty Supreme (A24), Darius Khondji

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.), Michael Bauman

Sinners (Warner Bros.), Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Train Dreams (Netflix), Adolpho Veloso

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash (Walt Disney); Deborah L. Scott

Frankenstein (Netflix); Kate Hawley

Hamnet (Focus Features); Malgosia Turzanska

Marty Supreme (A24); Miyako Bellizzi

Sinners (Warner Bros.); Ruth E. Carter

Best Documentary Short

All the Empty Rooms (Netflix); Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud (HBO); Craig Renaud and Juan Arredondo

Children No More: “Were and Are Gone” (Sky); Hilla Medalia and Sheila Nevins

The Devil Is Busy (HBO); Christalyn Hampton and Geeta Gandbhir

Perfectly a Strangeness (Second Sight Pictures); Alison McAlpine

Best Film Editing

F1 (Apple); Stephen Mirrione

Marty Supreme (A24); Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.); Andy Jurgensen

Sentimental Value (Neon); Olivier Bugge Coutté

Sinners (Warner Bros.); Michael P. Shawver

Best Live-Action Short

Butcher’s Stain (Tel Aviv University Steve Tisch School of Film and Television); Meyer Levinson-Blount and Oron Caspi

A Friend of Dorothy; Lee Knight and James Dean

Jane Austen’s Period Drama; Julia Aks and Steve Pinder

The Singers (Netflix); Sam A. Davis and Jack Piatt

Two People Exchanging Saliva (Canal+/The New Yorker); Alexandre Singh and Natalie Musteata

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein (Netflix); Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey

Kokuho (GKIDS); Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu

Sinners (Warner Bros.); Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry

The Smashing Machine (A24); Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein

The Ugly Stepsister (Independent Film Company/Shudder); Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

Best Original Score

Bugonia (Focus Features); Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein (Netflix); Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet (Focus Features); Max Richter

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.); Jonny Greenwood

Sinners (Warner Bros.); Ludwig Goransson

Best Original Song

“Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless (MasterClass/Greenwich Entertainment); Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix); Music and Lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon and Teddy Park

“I Lied to You” from Sinners (Warner Bros.); Music and Lyric by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson

“Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi! (Viva Verdi!); Music and Lyric by Nicholas Pike

“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams (Netflix); Music by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner, Lyric by Nick Cave

Best Production Design