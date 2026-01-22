Oscars 2026 nominations full list: Sinners breaks Oscar Record with 16 nods; Timothée Chalamet makes history as youngest three-time Best Actor nominee

Here is the full list of nominations for the 2026 Academy Awards, which will be held on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) rolled out its highly‑anticipated Oscar nominations on Thursday, kicking off Hollywood’s biggest night. Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners stormed the field with a record‑setting 16 nominations, while heavyweight contenders One Battle After Another, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value, and Frankenstein followed closely, each racking up multiple nods across key categories.
Among the leading acting awards, Timothee Chalamet scripted history as the youngest man with his third Best Actor nod at the Oscars. Others in the race are Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B Jordan (Sinners), and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent). International films scored well this time again, while the Animated Feature race was graced by the highest-grossing Hollywood toon 'Zootopia 2' and Netflix's popular hit 'KPop Demon Hunters'.
Oscar 2026 nominations: Given here is the full list of nominations for the Academy Awards
Best Picture
- Bugonia (Focus Features); Ed Guiney & Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone and Lars Knudsen, Producers
- F1 (Apple); Chad Oman, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers
- Frankenstein (Netflix); Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Scott Stuber, Producers
- Hamnet (Focus Features); Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes, Producers
- Marty Supreme (A24); Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Anthony Katagas and Timothée Chalamet, Producers
- One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.); Adam Somner, Sara Murphy and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers
- The Secret Agent (Neon); Emilie Lesclaux, Producer
- Sentimental Value (Neon); Maria Ekerhovd and Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Producers
- Sinners (Warner Bros.); Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler, Producers
- Train Dreams (Netflix); Marissa McMahon, Teddy Schwarzman, Will Janowitz, Ashley Schlaifer and Michael Heimler, Producers
Best Director
- Hamnet (Focus Features), Chloé Zhao
- Marty Supreme (A24), Josh Safdie
- One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.), Paul Thomas Anderson
- Sentimental Value (Neon), Joachim Trier
- Sinners (Warner Bros.), Ryan Coogler
Best Actor
- Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme (A24)
- Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
- Ethan Hawke in Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)
- Michael B. Jordan in Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Wagner Moura in The Secret Agent (Neon)
Best Actress
- Jessie Buckley in Hamnet (Focus Features)
- Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)
- Kate Hudson in Song Sung Blue (Focus Features)
- Renate Reinsve in Sentimental Value (Neon)
- Emma Stone in Bugonia (Focus Features)
Best Supporting Actor
- Benicio Del Toro in One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
- Jacob Elordi in Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Delroy Lindo in Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Sean Penn in One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
- Stellan Skarsgård in Sentimental Value (Neon)
Best Supporting Actress
- Elle Fanning in Sentimental Value (Neon)
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas in Sentimental Value (Neon)
- Amy Madigan in Weapons (Warner Bros.)
- Wunmi Mosaku in Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Teyana Taylor in One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Bugonia (Focus Features); Screenplay by Will Tracy
- Frankenstein (Netflix); Written for the Screen by Guillermo del Toro
- Hamnet (Focus Features); Screenplay by Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell
- One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.); Written by Paul Thomas Anderson
- Train Dreams (Netflix); Screenplay by Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
Best Original Screenplay
- Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics); Written by Robert Kaplow
- It Was Just an Accident (Neon); Written by Jafar Panahi; Script collaborators Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian
- Marty Supreme (A24); Written by Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
- Sentimental Value (Neon); Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
- Sinners (Warner Bros.); Written by Ryan Coogler
Best Animated Feature
- Arco (Neon); Ugo Bienvenu, Félix de Givry, Sophie Mas and Natalie Portman
- Elio (Walt Disney); Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina and Mary Alice Drumm
- KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix); Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans and Michelle L.M. Wong
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS); Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago and Henri Magalon
- Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney); Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Yvett Merino
Best International Feature
- Brazil, The Secret Agent
- France, It Was Just an Accident
- Norway, Sentimental Value
- Spain, Sirât
- Tunisia, The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Documentary Feature
- The Alabama Solution (HBO Documentary Films); Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman
- Come See Me in the Good Light (Apple); Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave, Tig Notaro and Stef Willen
- Cutting Through Rocks; Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin (PINK); Nominees to be determined
- The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix); Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu and Sam Bisbee
Best Animated Short
- Butterfly (Sacrebleu Productions); Florence Miailhe and Ron Dyens
- Forevergreen; Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls (National Film Board of Canada); Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski
- Retirement Plan; John Kelly and Andrew Freedman
- The Three Sisters (Polydont Films/Rymanco Ventures); Konstantin Bronzit
Best Casting
- Hamnet (Focus Features); Nina Gold
- Marty Supreme (A24); Jennifer Venditti
- One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.); Cassandra Kulukundis
- The Secret Agent (Neon); Gabriel Domingues
- Sinners (Warner Bros.); Francine Maisler
Best Cinematography
- Frankenstein (Netflix), Dan Laustsen
- Marty Supreme (A24), Darius Khondji
- One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.), Michael Bauman
- Sinners (Warner Bros.), Autumn Durald Arkapaw
- Train Dreams (Netflix), Adolpho Veloso
Best Costume Design
- Avatar: Fire and Ash (Walt Disney); Deborah L. Scott
- Frankenstein (Netflix); Kate Hawley
- Hamnet (Focus Features); Malgosia Turzanska
- Marty Supreme (A24); Miyako Bellizzi
- Sinners (Warner Bros.); Ruth E. Carter
Best Documentary Short
- All the Empty Rooms (Netflix); Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
- Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud (HBO); Craig Renaud and Juan Arredondo
- Children No More: “Were and Are Gone” (Sky); Hilla Medalia and Sheila Nevins
- The Devil Is Busy (HBO); Christalyn Hampton and Geeta Gandbhir
- Perfectly a Strangeness (Second Sight Pictures); Alison McAlpine
Best Film Editing
- F1 (Apple); Stephen Mirrione
- Marty Supreme (A24); Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
- One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.); Andy Jurgensen
- Sentimental Value (Neon); Olivier Bugge Coutté
- Sinners (Warner Bros.); Michael P. Shawver
Best Live-Action Short
- Butcher’s Stain (Tel Aviv University Steve Tisch School of Film and Television); Meyer Levinson-Blount and Oron Caspi
- A Friend of Dorothy; Lee Knight and James Dean
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama; Julia Aks and Steve Pinder
- The Singers (Netflix); Sam A. Davis and Jack Piatt
- Two People Exchanging Saliva (Canal+/The New Yorker); Alexandre Singh and Natalie Musteata
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Frankenstein (Netflix); Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey
- Kokuho (GKIDS); Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu
- Sinners (Warner Bros.); Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry
- The Smashing Machine (A24); Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein
- The Ugly Stepsister (Independent Film Company/Shudder); Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg
Best Original Score
- Bugonia (Focus Features); Jerskin Fendrix
- Frankenstein (Netflix); Alexandre Desplat
- Hamnet (Focus Features); Max Richter
- One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.); Jonny Greenwood
- Sinners (Warner Bros.); Ludwig Goransson
Best Original Song
- “Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless (MasterClass/Greenwich Entertainment); Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
- “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix); Music and Lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon and Teddy Park
- “I Lied to You” from Sinners (Warner Bros.); Music and Lyric by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson
- “Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi! (Viva Verdi!); Music and Lyric by Nicholas Pike
- “Train Dreams” from Train Dreams (Netflix); Music by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner, Lyric by Nick Cave
Best Production Design
- Frankenstein (Netflix); Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
- Hamnet (Focus Features); Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton
- Marty Supreme (A24); Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis
- One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.); Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
- Sinners (Warner Bros.); Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne
Find your daily dose of All Latest News
including Sports News
, Entertainment News
, Lifestyle News
, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.