Oscars 2026: Kantara Chapter 1, Tanvi The Great to make it to Best Picture eligibility list? Here's what we know

Indian films Kantara: Chapter 1 and Tanvi The Great are on the Oscars Best Picture eligibility list. Kantara is about protecting tribal lands, and Tanvi The Great follows an autistic girl’s dream of joining the Indian Army.

Two Indian movies, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 and Tanvi The Great, have been included in the eligibility list for Best Picture at the 98th Academy Awards (Oscars). This implies that both movies are currently being evaluated for one of the most prestigious awards in the film industry. The list includes 201 international films.

What makes a film eligible:

Films must adhere to guidelines established by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) to be eligible to compete for Best Picture. This entails adhering to specific rules and being released in theatres. Tanvi The Great and Kantara both successfully finished these requirements, qualifying them for the prize.

About ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to the popular 2022 film Kantara. The film depicts the fight to defend tribal lands in the Tulunadu region and is based on Indian folklore. Its narrative, imagery, and cultural representation have all won praise.

About ‘Tanvi The Great’:

Anupam Kher's film, Tanvi The Great, narrates the tale of Tanvi Raina, a young autistic girl who aspires to enlist in the Indian Army, just like her late father. The film, which features well-known actors like Boman Irani and Jackie Shroff, is inspirational and poignant.

What happens next:

The fact that a film is on the eligibility list does not imply that it is an official nominee. The list of the final nominees for Best Picture will be revealed on the 22nd of January, 2026. In case either film gets included in the final list, it would be a momentous victory for Indian cinema globally. The audience and reviewers are thrilled and anticipate that this acknowledgment would encourage more focus on Indian films and narrations across the globe.