Oscars 2025: Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar gets submitted to 97th Oscars

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar directed by Randeep Hooda has been officially submitted for Oscars 2025.

Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has been officially submitted for Oscars 2025. This biographical film about freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar also stars Ankita Lokhande.

Sandeep Singh, the film's producer, shared the exciting news on Instagram, expressing his pride and gratitude. He wrote, "Honored and humbled! Our film SwatantryaVeer Savarkar has officially been submitted for the Oscars. Thank You FILM FEDERATION OF INDIA for this remarkable appreciation. This journey has been incredible, and we are immensely grateful to everyone who has supported us along the way."

Earlier, Randeep Hooda who played the character of Savarkar in his biopic Swatantrya Veer Savarkar shared his deep connection with the role. Speaking to ANI, Randeep said, "After studying Savarkar ji's entire story and trying to live his life and portray it on screen, I became very involved in it. When people who knew Veer Savarkar, like his family and those close to him, such as the Mangeshkar family, gave me a pat on the back saying that I portrayed him very well, truthfully, and powerfully, it felt great because such validation is often very rare," he said.

"Often, when you make biopics, the close ones of the person say you didn't include this or show that. But I tried to encapsulate his entire 53-year life in 3 hours. So, it feels like a validation when I receive an award from their side," he added.

The movie starred Hooda in his directorial debut. Ankita Lokhande played Yamuna Bai, wife of Savarkar, in the film. Earlier on Sunday, Randeep was recognized with the prestigious Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Award in Mumbai for his portrayal of the freedom fighter in his recent biopic.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a cinematic portrayal of one of India's most influential and controversial figures during the Indian Independence struggle, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, revered as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The film was released on March 22 in two languages - Hindi and Marathi.

(With inputs from ANI)