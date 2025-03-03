Directed by Adam J. Graves, Anuja revolves around a nine-year-old girl called Anuja, who works alongside her older sister, Palak, in a back-alley garment factory.

Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga-backed Anuja, a New Delhi-set short film, which was nominated in the Live Action Short Category at Oscars 2025, lost the prestigious award to Dutch-language film I'm Not a Robot.

Directed by Adam J. Graves, Anuja revolves around a nine-year-old girl called Anuja, who works alongside her older sister, Palak, in a back-alley garment factory. Priyanka Chopra, who is one of those backing the film, earlier shared her thoughts on the project, saying, "This beautiful film shines a spotlight on a subject that affects millions of children around the world, who are faced with the impossible decision between a future they cannot yet see and the immediate realities of their present."

She continued, "Anuja is a poignant, thought-provoking piece that makes us reflect deeply on the power of choices and how they shape the course of our lives. I am immensely proud to be associated with such a phenomenal and impactful project." T

he short film entered the Oscar race after receiving acclaim at prestigious festivals such as the HollyShorts Film Festival, New York Shorts International Film Festival, and Montclair Film Festival.

In a heartwarming gesture, the Academy honoured firefighters who helped battle deadly wildfires in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Host Conan O'Brien welcomed a team of firefighters on the stage.

The audience gave them a standing ovation. "On behalf of everyone in greater Los Angeles, thank you for all you do," O'Brien said before he welcomed several firefighters to speak. Firefighters' appearance at the Oscars also left the audience in splits as they cracked a joke or two, as per Variety Los Angeles Fire Department captain Erik Scott kicked things off with a doozy: "Our hearts go out to those who have lost their homes," he said.

"And I'm talking about the producers of 'Joker 2.'" Even O'Brien was impressed with the one-liner. "Damn," the comedian cracked, "best delivery of the night."

Los Angeles Fire Department pilot Jonas Johnson was next and took aim at "A Complete Unknown," a musical biopic about the early life of Bob Dylan. "To play Bob Dylan, Timothee Chalamet learned how to sing," Johnson said.

"In fact, his singing was so good, he almost lost the part." Los Angeles firefighters were welcomed with a warm reception last month as well at the Grammy's.

(With inputs from ANI)