Oscars to Golden Globe: Check list of major international awards won by RRR, Naatu Naatu song

Check list of major international awards won by RRR, Naatu Naatu song

Many people might find it tough, to sum up, SS Rajamouli's RRR journey, from becoming a hit in India to causing a tsunami in the West, in just a few words. In addition to captivating viewers at home, the high-octane action-drama enthralled moviegoers in Hollywood. No other Indian movie has ever accomplished these benchmarks on the international stage like RRR, which stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in key roles. The blockbuster is currently preparing to dominate the 95th Academy Awards.RRR song Naatu Naatu wins Best Original Song in Oscars 2023.

The famous Naatu Naatu song has won numerous trophies at international competitions and received praise from all around the world.

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform the film's song Naatu Naatu live on stage as part of its Best Music (Original Song) Oscars 2023 nomination.

Here’s a list of international awards won by SS Rajamouli’s RRR so far: