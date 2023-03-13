Search icon
Oscars to Golden Globe: Check list of major international awards won by RRR, Naatu Naatu song

The 95th Academy Awards' Best Original Song category was won by the song Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 08:59 AM IST

Oscars to Golden Globe: Check list of major international awards won by RRR, Naatu Naatu song
Check list of major international awards won by RRR, Naatu Naatu song

Many people might find it tough, to sum up, SS Rajamouli's RRR journey, from becoming a hit in India to causing a tsunami in the West, in just a few words. In addition to captivating viewers at home, the high-octane action-drama enthralled moviegoers in Hollywood. No other Indian movie has ever accomplished these benchmarks on the international stage like RRR, which stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in key roles. The blockbuster is currently preparing to dominate the 95th Academy Awards.RRR song Naatu Naatu wins Best Original Song in Oscars 2023. 

The famous Naatu Naatu song has won numerous trophies at international competitions and received praise from all around the world.

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform the film's song Naatu Naatu live on stage as part of its Best Music (Original Song) Oscars 2023 nomination.

Here’s a list of international awards won by SS Rajamouli’s RRR so far:

  1. Oscars 2023: Best Original Song- Nattu Nattu 
  2. Golden Globes 2023: Best Original Song – Naatu Naatu
  3. Saturn Awards 2022: Best International Film - RRR
  4. New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022: Best Director – SS Rajamouli
  5. Hollywood Critics Association Awards 2022: Spotlight Winner Award 
  6. National Board of Review Awards 2022: Top 10 films of the year
  7. Alliance of Women Film Journalists Awards 2022: Best Non-English Language Film
  8. LA Film Critics Association Awards 2022: Best Music Score- Nattu Nattu
  9. 28th Critics Choice Awards: Best Foreign Language Film, Best Song – Naatu Naatu
  10. Hollywood Critics Association Creative Arts Awards: Best Original Song, Best Stunts, Best Action Film, Best International Film
  11. Philadelphia Film Critics Circle Awards 2022: Best Foreign Language Film, Best Cinematography, Best Soundtrack 
  12. 88th New York Film Critics Circle Film Awards: Best Director
  13. Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards 2022: Best International Feature Film, Top 10 Films 
  14. 2022 Austin Film Critics Association Awards: Best Stunt Coordinator - Nick Powell, Top 10 Films Of 2022
  15. Boston Society Of Film Critics Awards 2022: Best Original Score – Naatu Naatu
  16. Southeastern Film Critics Association Awards: Best Foreign-Language Film, Top 10 Films Of 2022
  17. Georgia Film Critics Association Awards 2022: Best International Film 
