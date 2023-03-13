Search icon
Oscars 2023: Meet Guneet Monga, Indian film producer who won Academy Award for ‘The Elephant Whisperers'

The Elephant Whisperers, Lunchbox producer Guneet Monga has won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 09:58 AM IST

Oscars 2023: Meet Guneet Monga, Indian film producer who won Academy Award for ‘The Elephant Whisperers'
Guneet Monga won Academy Award for ‘The Elephant Whisperers' (Picture Credit: Instagram- @guneetmonga)

Guneet Monga, an Indian film producer, who is the executive producer of the Oscar-winning short "The Elephant whisperers," a 2015 BAFTA nominee (for "The Lunchbox"), and the founder of Sikhya Entertainment, a boutique production company that has worked on films like Gangs of Wasseypur: Parts 1 and 2, Peddlers, The Lunchbox, Masaan, Zubaan, and Pagglait.

The 95th Academy Awards' Best Documentary Short category was won by Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves’s Netflix documentary short, The Elephant Whisperers. The movie went up against Stranger At The Gate, How Do You Measure a Year?, Haulout, and How Do You Measure a Year.

 

The Elephant Whisperers is currently available to stream on Netflix. 

One of the first Indian producers to be admitted to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was Monga in 2018. Period. End of Sentence., which won the 2019 Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film, featured her as an executive producer. The Hollywood Reporter named Monga one of the top 12 female achievers in the worldwide entertainment industry, and India Today named her one of the top 50 Indians who are changing India.

The Gregg Helvey-directed short film Kavi (2009), which was nominated for the 2010 Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film and won the 2009 Student Academy Award - Narrative, was Monga's first significant foreign production. It was about forced labour in India. In the meantime, she founded Sikhya Entertainment, her own production company, and a line production firm in 2008.

She produced The Lunchbox, a project shown at Film Bazaar (2011), Cinemart (2012), Berlinale Co-Production Market (2012), and TorinoFilmLab (2012) as a co-production between India, France, Germany, and USA. She also produced Monsoon Shootout, a project co-produced by India, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. 

