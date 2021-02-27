Oscars 2021: 'Soorai Pottru', 'Kalira Atita' - Two Indian films eligible for Best Picture nominations

Ahead of Oscars 2021 nominations, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled a list of about 366 films that are eligible for Best Picture nominations. The final list of nominations will be announced on March 15, 2021. Among the 366 films listed, only two Indian films have become eligible to be nominated for the 93rd Academy Awards. Yes, it's none other than Suriya starrer Tamil film Soorarai Pottru and Odia movie Kalira Atita.

The Amazon Prime Video original film Soorai Pottru is directed by Sudha Kongara and is produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga. The film is partly based on the life and times of Simplifly Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath.

Suriya's production house 2D Entertainment Pvt Ltd had tweeted, "We are elated and thrilled!!! #SooraraiPottru joins OSCARS!!!"

Meanwhile, director Nila Madhab Panda has entered his Odia film Kalira Atita (Yesterday's Past) for the Oscars too.

The filmmaker had tweeted, "In a year full of challenges, feel extremely happy to announce #KaliraAtita has made its entry into the Oscar race in general entry category four best picture, Best Actor, Best Director & many other categories. It's being made available for academy screening, Grateful to everyone."

The film is about the disappearing villages of India's eastern coastline in Odisha because of climate change and rising sea levels. The movie is made available at the Academy Screening Room onwards and will be viewed by the academy members for votes and nominations, said a statement.

This year, the 93rd Academy Awards will be held on April 25, 2021.