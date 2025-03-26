On Tuesday, Hamdan, with a bruised face and clothes stained with blood, shared how he had been severely beaten by an Israeli settler and soldiers the night before.

Just a few weeks ago, Hamdan Ballal stood on a stage in Los Angeles, accepting an Oscar for the documentary No Other Land, which portrays the struggle of his West Bank village against Israel's occupation.

However, on Tuesday, Hamdan, with a bruised face and clothes stained with blood, shared with The Associated Press how he had been severely beaten by an Israeli settler and soldiers the night before. Hamdan described how the settler kicked his head "like a football" during the attack on his village.

After this, the soldiers detained him along with two other Palestinians. He recounted being blindfolded for over 20 hours, forced to sit on the floor beneath a blasting air conditioner. Hamdan explained that he was kicked and punched with a stick whenever the guards changed shifts.

Though he doesn't speak Hebrew, he overheard them saying his name and the word "Oscar."

In an interview at a West Bank hospital after his release on Tuesday, he said, "I realised they were attacking me specifically. When they say ‘Oscar’, you understand. When they say your name, you understand.'"

The Israeli military hasn't responded to the claims that Hamdan was beaten by soldiers. Shem Tov Luski, the settler Hamdan said attacked him, denied doing so and said he didn't know Hamdan had won an Oscar. Luski also claimed that he and other Palestinians had thrown stones at his car.

On Monday, the Israeli military said it had detained three Palestinians for throwing rocks, along with one Israeli civilian, who was later released. Meanwhile, Hamdan denied throwing any stones at the military.

The incident took place on Monday night in the village of Susiya, located in the southern West Bank. This village is part of the Masafer Yatta region, which is shown in No Other Land. The documentary portrays the struggles of Palestinian residents as they try to protect themselves from settler attacks and the military’s plans to destroy their homes.

As the sun set and villagers were concluding their Ramadan fast, roughly 20 to 25 Jewish settlers, along with police, entered Susiya. According to witnesses, they threw stones at homes and destroyed property. Soon after, about 30 soldiers arrived. A group of Jewish Israeli activists supporting the villagers filmed themselves being attacked, with settlers smashing their car with sticks and stones.

Hamdan mentioned that he filmed some of the destruction caused by the settlers before heading to his home. Once there, he locked the doors with his wife and three young children inside. "I told myself, if they attack me, if they kill me, I will protect my family," Hamdan said.