Hackman won Academy Awards for the violent 1971 drug saga 'The French Connection' and the 1992 western 'Unforgiven'

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife were found dead in their New Mexico home Wednesday, authorities said.

Foul play is not suspected, however authorities did not release any details of the circumstances of their deaths and said an investigation is ongoing.

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Denise Avila said deputies responded to a request to do a welfare check at the home Wednesday around 1:45 pm local time and found Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and a dog dead.

Hackman, 95, was one of the industry's most respected and honoured performers. His dozens of films included Oscar-winning roles in “The French Connection” and “Unforgiven” and had a breakout performance in “Bonnie and Clyde”.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from AP/PTI)