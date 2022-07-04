Oscar winner Resul Pookutty calls RRR gay love story, says Alia Bhatt was 'just a prop'

Resul Pookutty/Instagram

Resul Pookutty, an Oscar-winning sound designer, has suddenly become the centre of controversy. He referred to the critically acclaimed epic RRR as a 'gay love story' on Twitter. Additionally, the distinguished technician asserted that Alia Bhatt, who portrayed Ram Charan's love interest in the movie, was merely utilised as "a prop." All of these comments were in response to actor Munish Bharadwaj's tweet, "Saw 30 minutes of rubbish called RRR last night," which sparked the conversation.

Netizens expressed their displeasure with his remarks by saying that he was acting like a troll and that they had not anticipated such a response from an Oscar winner. Resul Pookutty disabled the commenting feature on his post after receiving negative feedback.







The action drama has been linked to the LGBTQ subject before, though, so this is not the first instance. Many members of the global audience who watched the film's OTT debut tweeted that they didn't believe Ram Charan and Jr. NTR's portrayals of the two heroes were entirely platonic. However, many movie fans have a different viewpoint and have praised the movie. Additionally, the movie had a successful run at the box office.

The pre-independence era of the 1920s serves as the backdrop for the fictional story RRR. It features two historical revolutionaries who are fighting the British colonialists, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR).

Resul Pookutty has contributed to several Indian movies, including Black, Saawariya, Enthiran, Ra. One, Pushpa: The Rise, and Radhe Shyam, to mention a few. For the Danny Boyle film Slumdog Millionaire, he won the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing in 2009.