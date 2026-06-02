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Oscar-nominated Gaza drama The Voice of Hind Rajab cleared by CBFC, set to release in India on this date

The Voice of Hind Rajab sheds light on the tragic story of five-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab, whose killing during the Israel-Gaza war sparked international outrage. It was nominated in the Best International Film category at the 98th Academy Awards.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 02, 2026, 08:14 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Oscar-nominated Gaza drama The Voice of Hind Rajab cleared by CBFC, set to release in India on this date
The Voice of Hind Rajab poster
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The Voice of Hind Rajab, the Oscar-nominated true-story about the killing of a five-year-old Palestinian girl by Israeli forces in Gaza, has finally received a censor certificate, paving the way for its theatrical release on June 19. The movie was initially set to release in India in March but was stuck with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the body that certifies theatrical releases. Nominated in the Best International Film category at the 98th Academy Awards, the film was acquired for release in India as well as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Afghanistan and Bangladesh by distributor Manoj Nandwana of Jai Viratra Entertainment Limited. 

"We would like to begin by expressing our sincere gratitude to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), India, for granting certification without any cut to The Voice of Hind Rajab and enabling Indian audiences to engage with this important cinematic work. At Jai Viratra Entertainment Limited, we firmly believe that cinema serves as a powerful medium for storytelling, dialogue, and understanding diverse human experiences. We appreciate the thoughtful consideration extended by the CBFC in evaluating the film and facilitating its release in India," Nandwana said in a statement on Tuesday. 

The film, directed by Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, sheds light on the tragic story of Hind Rajab, whose killing during the Israel-Gaza war sparked international outrage. "The Voice of Hind Rajab is a deeply moving story that reflects the human cost of conflict and the resilience of the human spirit. We hope the film fosters empathy, understanding, and constructive conversations among viewers. Film is releasing in cinemas on 19 June 2026," Nandwana added. 

Hind Rajab was fleeing Gaza City in January 2024 with her family when their car came under fire from Israeli forces, leaving all her relatives dead. When the emergency services operated by Palestinian Red Crescent tried to contact those in the car, Rajab picked up the call and pleaded to be rescued. The bodies of Rajab and her family and the two rescue workers was found later within metres of each other. Hania cast actors to play real life Palestinian Red Crescent members but used Rajab's real voice recordings to tell the harrowing true story. 

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