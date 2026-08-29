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Orry warns Samay Raina on 'India's Got Latent 2': Here's what happened

India's Got Latent Season 2 new episode features Orry vs Samay Raina roast battle, Sharon Verma one-liners and Rakhi Sawant next episode promo.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 29, 2026, 11:30 AM IST

Orry warns Samay Raina on 'India's Got Latent 2': Here's what happened
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The latest episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 has been released, featuring Orry, Archana Puran Singh, Nishant Suri and Sharon Verma as panellists. The episode is getting attention for its witty banter and roast-style comedy. Host Samay Raina and Orry's exchange was one of the episode's main highlights.

Orry and Samay's Banter

At the beginning, Orry real name is Orhan Awatramani, joked that he had travelled from London for the shoot and that it was his first time appearing on a panel with only himself. Samay Raina trolled him back in his signature style and said, "Iski toh main aaj maarunga." He then referred to an old interview where Orry had said he wants to become a household name. Samay added, "That just goes to show that where there's a will, there's a gay."Orry then gave a funny warning to Samay. He said, "Jin logon se mujhe jaan pehchaan hai na, tum andar jaayega toh tum bahar nahi aayega iss baar. Be careful! Aukaat mein raho."

Samay laughed and replied, "Kahan daalega?" and mentioned the animal conservation project in Gujarat. Orry quickly quipped, "Bandaron ko wahi daalte hain. They keep monkeys there," and added, "You will live a better life there; you don't have to do all this nonsense."The exchange left the audience and other panel members laughing.

Also read: Meet 18-Year-Old Hrehaan Roshan: Hrithik Roshan's son debuts in music; Suzanne Khan, Saba Azad and Rakesh Roshan react | Watch

Sharon Verma steals the show

The fight between Orry and Samay was the show's high point, but judge Sharon Verma also drew attention with her scathing one-liners and vicious rebuttals. Nishant Suri and Archana Puran Singh also participated in the jokes. The producers unveiled a teaser for the upcoming episode at the conclusion of the current one. Rakhi Sawant will be featured. Samay claims in the teaser that he tried to be cautious in the first few episodes of Season 2 following the scandal of the previous season, but viewers thought, "Woh baat nahi rahi." So he decided to bring Rakhi Sawant back to restore the show's original vibe.

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