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Orry to do cameo in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal's Love & War? Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant breaks silence

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will feature Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Aditya Singh, Avika Gor, Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, Shagun Sharma, Ruhaanika Dhawan and Harsh Gujral as the contestants.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 23, 2026, 09:42 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Orry to do cameo in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal's Love & War? Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant breaks silence
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani
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He has long been a subject of fascination as the guy who hangs out with star children and Bollywood celebrities. Orhan Awatramani, better known to the world as Orry, says as he rose to prominence, he was often told that his "15 minutes of fame" will end soon. With 2.4 million followers on Instagram, trending reels, an appearance on Koffee With Karan and cameos in shows and movies such as Call Me Bae and Nadaaniyaan, Orry says he has proved the naysayers wrong. "I was initially privately famous and (then) I chose to become publicly famous. (Initially) Everyone was like, 'His 15 minutes will end'. It’s been three years and my 15 minutes is still going, your watch is broken," the influencer told PTI. "Once you become famous, you can’t become unfamous, you become relevant. So, I was pushing, and the day I got famous, then you have to keep the fame up," Orry said. 

The socialite, whose photos with star kids on Instagram are a major draw on the internet, is now set to appear on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, a reality show that excited him with its endurance format. "I've been offered every reality show. I keep getting offers, left, right and centre. I don’t like the concept of captive reality, so I usually decline it. I don't know if I'm allowed to take names (of the shows being offered). But you can assume every show with big money, but I'm like, 'This is not for me'. Honestly, I just wanted to feel something new," he said. 

When asked about the challenges of doing a stunt-based show, Orry said, "Khatron Ke Khiladi will be a test of the endurance he has built over the years. I think my life has always been mentally and physically challenging and rather than anything else, this show will be a test of what I've been through and what I’m capable of," he added. As for his equation with host Rohit Shetty, Orry said he doesn't even have a photo with the filmmaker, but he is confident that by the time the season ends, he'll have a lot of pictures with the Chennai Express director. 

There were reports that Orry will be in a cameo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Love & War, but the socialite dismissed the story. "I love my reality and I don't want to put my feet into the shoes of some character and pretend to be someone else; that’s not my thing. Also, I don't like film sets, there are a lot of wires on the set, it's a lot. I just hate so many wires and don’t want to be on the sets," he said. 

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 features a bunch of ex-contestants, with the addition of new ones, facing their worst fears to win the coveted title. Apart from Orry, popular TV actors including Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Aditya Singh, Avika Gor, Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, Shagun Sharma, Ruhaanika Dhawan and comedian Harsh Gujral will be seen as the contestants on the upcoming season of the show.

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