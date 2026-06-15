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Orry slams YouTuber Dhruv Rathee: 'He only covers topics that fit his narrative'

Orry has reignited his feud with Dhruv Rathee, accusing the YouTuber of selectively covering issues that fit his narrative while ignoring topics that don't align with his views.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 11:09 AM IST

Orry slams YouTuber Dhruv Rathee: 'He only covers topics that fit his narrative'
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Content creator Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has once again taken a swipe at YouTuber and political commentator Dhruv Rathee. During a recent podcast appearance, Orry accused Rathee of presenting a selective narrative and reiterated his earlier criticism by calling him 'anti-national.'

Orry criticises Dhruv Rathee’s content:

Orry discussed his dislike of Rathee on the KK Create podcast. He claims that Rathee's use of his picture as a thumbnail in one of his videos sparked his distaste. 'I appeared in the thumbnail for just two seconds, yet I was duped into watching a 20-minute video. Orry remarked, 'It felt like clickbait.' Additionally, he accused Rathee of only talking about things when they bring out his side of the story. Orry, in fact, said the YouTuber is picking topics that support his argument while ignoring those that are worthy of discussion. 

'It seems to me that he very conveniently picks up topics when it suits his narrative. Sometimes he comes out with things that don't make sense, and other times when he should be covering something, he doesn't, ' Orry said. Moreover, the influencer disclosed he sarcastically calls Rathee by a disparaging nickname he first found on the web.

Also read: Kunal Kamra slams Pranit More amid ₹370 biryani controversy: ‘Comedians should stop hiding'

A feud that began last year:

Orry supported his friend Janhvi Kapoor back in 2024 after Rathee posted a video called The Fake Beauty of Bollywood Celebrities, where he talked about cosmetic surgery in the film industry and mentioned the actor. In defence of Janhvi, Orry brushed aside Rathee's remarks and implied that she might not even know who he was. Besides that, he called Rathee "anti-national" in a whole string of social media comments.

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