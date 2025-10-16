Orry’s ‘love at first sight’ moment with Salman Khan gets Malaika Arora’s funny reaction; here's why internet is loving it

At Vikram Phadnis’ 35-year gala, Salman Khan wowed the ramp, while Orry’s viral reaction and Malaika Arora’s playful comment had fans laughing.

Mumbai’s glamour and glitz were on full display as ace designer Vikram Phadnis marked his 35 years in the fashion industry with a spectacular gala that united some of Bollywood’s biggest stars under one roof.

Salman Khan’s dazzling ramp comeback

The undisputed highlight of the evening was Salman Khan, who made a striking comeback to the runway as the showstopper. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, the superstar’s effortless charisma and signature swag lit up the ramp, earning thunderous applause from the audience. His confident walk and magnetic presence proved that 'Bhai' still rules every stage he steps on.

The grand night also saw several celebrities including Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu, Sushmita Sen, Sonakshi Sinha and more, turning heads in glamorous ensembles as they came together to celebrate Phadnis’ illustrious journey in fashion.

Orry’s viral 'Love at First Sight' moment and Malaika’s comment

While Salman owned the ramp, it was social media personality Orhan 'Orry' Awatramani who ended up stealing the internet’s attention. Orry shared a hilarious and adorable Instagram reel capturing his love at first sight reaction to Salman’s ramp walk. The clip shows him zooming in on Salman before cutting to his own wide-eyed, jaw-dropped expression, perfectly timed to the romantic track 'Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar' from Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.

Captioned simply 'Bhai >>', the video quickly went viral with fans calling it 'pure gold' and 'the cutest thing online.' Adding to the fun, Malaika Arora dropped a cheeky comment, writing 'You are too funny,' which instantly became a fan favourite moment.

Her playful remark and Orry’s viral reel added a lighthearted twist to an already star-studded night, making Vikram Phadnis’ milestone celebration truly unforgettable.