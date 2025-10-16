Orry’s ‘love at first sight’ moment with Salman Khan gets Malaika Arora’s funny reaction; here's why internet is loving it

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for passengers: IRCTC to run special trains from Delhi, Lucknow and other cities for Diwali, Chhath, Bhai Dooj, check route, timings and more

Abhinav Kashyap reveals why he stopped talking to brother Anurag Kashyap: 'He slapped me when...'

Powerful earthquake with magnitude 6.7 strikes Indonesia's Papua

'Sunita is like a…': Govinda reveals 'forgiving' wife for her remarks in interviews

Laapataa Ladies has equalled this film's record of winning most Filmfare Awards, it's not Sholay, Devdas, K3G, DDLJ, Veer-Zaara, 3 Idiots

Bihar Election 2025: JDU releases final list, MLA Gopal Verma, who staged protest outside CM Nitish Kumar's residence denied ticket, check names here

From YoonA to Lee Chae Min: Meet real-life partners of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty cast

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty decline to take part in Karnataka Caste and Socio-Economic Survey, know what this survey is about

Good news for Apple users: After iPhone 17 series, company unveils MacBook Pro with M5 chip, know features, specifications, price in India and more

‘You decide to give up…’: Virat Kohli shares rare cryptic post ahead of India ODI return vs Australia

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for passengers: IRCTC to run special trains from Delhi, Lucknow and other cities for Diwali, Chhath, Bhai Dooj, check route, timings and more

IRCTC to run special trains from Delhi, Lucknow and other cities, check details

Abhinav Kashyap reveals why he stopped talking to brother Anurag Kashyap: 'He slapped me when...'

Abhinav Kashyap reveals why he stopped talking to brother Anurag Kashyap

'Sunita is like a…': Govinda reveals 'forgiving' wife for her remarks in interviews

'Sunita is like a…': Govinda reveals 'forgiving' wife for her remarks in intervi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Orry’s ‘love at first sight’ moment with Salman Khan gets Malaika Arora’s funny reaction; here's why internet is loving it

At Vikram Phadnis’ 35-year gala, Salman Khan wowed the ramp, while Orry’s viral reaction and Malaika Arora’s playful comment had fans laughing.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 12:29 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Orry’s ‘love at first sight’ moment with Salman Khan gets Malaika Arora’s funny reaction; here's why internet is loving it
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Mumbai’s glamour and glitz were on full display as ace designer Vikram Phadnis marked his 35 years in the fashion industry with a spectacular gala that united some of Bollywood’s biggest stars under one roof.

Salman Khan’s dazzling ramp comeback

The undisputed highlight of the evening was Salman Khan, who made a striking comeback to the runway as the showstopper. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, the superstar’s effortless charisma and signature swag lit up the ramp, earning thunderous applause from the audience. His confident walk and magnetic presence proved that 'Bhai' still rules every stage he steps on.

The grand night also saw several celebrities including Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu, Sushmita Sen, Sonakshi Sinha and more, turning heads in glamorous ensembles as they came together to celebrate Phadnis’ illustrious journey in fashion.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Orry’s viral 'Love at First Sight' moment and Malaika’s comment

While Salman owned the ramp, it was social media personality Orhan 'Orry' Awatramani who ended up stealing the internet’s attention. Orry shared a hilarious and adorable Instagram reel capturing his love at first sight reaction to Salman’s ramp walk. The clip shows him zooming in on Salman before cutting to his own wide-eyed, jaw-dropped expression, perfectly timed to the romantic track 'Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar' from Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.

Captioned simply 'Bhai >>', the video quickly went viral with fans calling it 'pure gold' and 'the cutest thing online.' Adding to the fun, Malaika Arora dropped a cheeky comment, writing 'You are too funny,' which instantly became a fan favourite moment.

Her playful remark and Orry’s viral reel added a lighthearted twist to an already star-studded night, making Vikram Phadnis’ milestone celebration truly unforgettable.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Abhinav Kashyap reveals why he stopped talking to brother Anurag Kashyap: 'He slapped me when...'
Abhinav Kashyap reveals why he stopped talking to brother Anurag Kashyap
Asim Munir among Pakistan's most unpopular Army Chiefs? Report says, 'chosen oldest, deadliest game...'
Asim Munir among Pakistan's most unpopular Army Chiefs? Report says, 'chosen old
Pakistan-Afghanistan border clash: Pakistan launches airstrike in Kandahar
Pakistan-Afghanistan border clash: Pakistan launches airstrike in Kandahar
Cricket legend Sourav Ganguly named Brand Ambassador for Bhartiya Corporate Premier League 2025
Sourav Ganguly named Brand Ambassador for Bhartiya Corporate Premier League 2025
Viral video: Suhana Khan bumps into Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter asks actress to..., impresses netizens: 'Sanskar umar se bade hai'
Suhana bumps into Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh's daughter asks actress to..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE