Orry’s ‘love at first sight’ moment with Salman Khan gets Malaika Arora’s funny reaction; here's why internet is loving it

Good news for passengers: IRCTC to run special trains from Delhi, Lucknow and other cities for Diwali, Chhath, Bhai Dooj, check route, timings and more
Abhinav Kashyap reveals why he stopped talking to brother Anurag Kashyap: 'He slapped me when...'
Powerful earthquake with magnitude 6.7 strikes Indonesia's Papua
'Sunita is like a…': Govinda reveals 'forgiving' wife for her remarks in interviews
Laapataa Ladies has equalled this film's record of winning most Filmfare Awards, it's not Sholay, Devdas, K3G, DDLJ, Veer-Zaara, 3 Idiots
Bihar Election 2025: JDU releases final list, MLA Gopal Verma, who staged protest outside CM Nitish Kumar's residence denied ticket, check names here
From YoonA to Lee Chae Min: Meet real-life partners of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty cast
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty decline to take part in Karnataka Caste and Socio-Economic Survey, know what this survey is about
Good news for Apple users: After iPhone 17 series, company unveils MacBook Pro with M5 chip, know features, specifications, price in India and more
‘You decide to give up…’: Virat Kohli shares rare cryptic post ahead of India ODI return vs Australia
ENTERTAINMENT
At Vikram Phadnis’ 35-year gala, Salman Khan wowed the ramp, while Orry’s viral reaction and Malaika Arora’s playful comment had fans laughing.
Mumbai’s glamour and glitz were on full display as ace designer Vikram Phadnis marked his 35 years in the fashion industry with a spectacular gala that united some of Bollywood’s biggest stars under one roof.
The undisputed highlight of the evening was Salman Khan, who made a striking comeback to the runway as the showstopper. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, the superstar’s effortless charisma and signature swag lit up the ramp, earning thunderous applause from the audience. His confident walk and magnetic presence proved that 'Bhai' still rules every stage he steps on.
The grand night also saw several celebrities including Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu, Sushmita Sen, Sonakshi Sinha and more, turning heads in glamorous ensembles as they came together to celebrate Phadnis’ illustrious journey in fashion.
While Salman owned the ramp, it was social media personality Orhan 'Orry' Awatramani who ended up stealing the internet’s attention. Orry shared a hilarious and adorable Instagram reel capturing his love at first sight reaction to Salman’s ramp walk. The clip shows him zooming in on Salman before cutting to his own wide-eyed, jaw-dropped expression, perfectly timed to the romantic track 'Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar' from Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.
Captioned simply 'Bhai >>', the video quickly went viral with fans calling it 'pure gold' and 'the cutest thing online.' Adding to the fun, Malaika Arora dropped a cheeky comment, writing 'You are too funny,' which instantly became a fan favourite moment.
Her playful remark and Orry’s viral reel added a lighthearted twist to an already star-studded night, making Vikram Phadnis’ milestone celebration truly unforgettable.