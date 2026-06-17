Orry makes big statement on his paycheck: Rs 76 lakh for one reel and lakhs for event appearances

Social media influencer Orry has finally opened up about how he earns money, revealing that his online popularity has become a highly profitable business.

Social media influencer Orry has finally opened up about how he earns money, revealing that his online popularity has become a highly profitable business. Known for his celebrity friendships and viral social media presence, Orry shared details about his income during a recent podcast appearance.

Made Rs 76 lakh from a single reel

In an interview with KK, create a podcast that is hosted by Kavya Karnatac. Orry said in a very casual way that brand collaborations are basically a big chunk of how he earns. He even shared that he made ₹76 lakh from one sponsored reel only; like that one post, really showed how much brands value his huge online reach and his overall influence. Also, with more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram, Orry keeps partnering with brands for promo stuff and those social media campaigns pretty often.

Charges Rs 15-25 lakh for private events

Apart from social media promotions, Orry also rakes in money via paid appearances at private events. He said that for events like weddings, birthday parties, lunches, dinners and a bunch of other social gatherings, he charges around Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, depending on the setup and yes, it varies a bit.

On what he actually does there, Orry added that he spends time with guests, connects with the families and overall tries to create a memorable kind of experience for the people who bring him in. In his view, it’s not only about him showing up, but people are paying for the one-of-a-kind vibe tied to his public image as well.

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Who is Orry?

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is a social media influencer known for his celebrity connections and appearances at high-profile events. He rose to fame after frequently being spotted with Bollywood stars and members of the Ambani family.