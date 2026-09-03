FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Sonam Wangchuk breaks silence on CIA, CJP-Pakistan link claims: 'Didn't run sophisticated research software'

Sonam Wangchuk breaks silence on CIA, CJP-Pakistan link claims

Amid Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, Preity Zinta reveals she worked 18 hours a day for Vibe: 'Each to his own'

Amid Deepika's 8-hour shift demand, Preity reveals she worked 18 hours for Vibe

Imam-ul-Haq faces major trouble after 'calf injury' row; PCB probe underway, 2-year ban possible

Imam-ul-Haq faces major trouble after 'calf injury' row; PCB probe underway

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains

SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight

From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Orry makes big statement after his abortion remark goes viral: 'Talking about...'

Orry faces trolling over viral clip of him saying "I don't believe in abortion" while discussing stunt abort on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15; he clarifies clip was edited out of context.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 03, 2026, 12:13 PM IST

Orry makes big statement after his abortion remark goes viral: 'Talking about...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Orry is facing heavy trolling after a clipped video of him saying "I don't believe in abortion" went viral. The remark was made while talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, where contestants often perform stunts.

What did Orry actually say?

Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, is currently seen as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. During a recent media interaction, he was asked about aborting stunts on the show. He replied, “Maine kabhi abort nahi kiya aur main zindagi mein kabhi abort I don’t believe in abortion. Main karega hi nahi.” He was smiling while saying this. He then clarified that he had only aborted one stunt. It was a group electricity-based stunt. He said, “Sirf ek electricity stunt, jo group stunt tha, sirf voh hi maine bola abort.”

Orry explained that because Avika Gor had outpaced Karan Wahi's timing, his team had already lost that prank. "We would never have won," he declared. So why should I wait for fifty more shocks just because I'm a shareer? Since the team had already lost and he still had more stunts to do, he didn't see the sense in taking any more shocks.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Why is he being trolled and how did he react?

Orry explained that because Avika Gor had outpaced Karan Wahi's timing, his team had already lost that prank. "We would never have won," he declared. So why should I wait for fifty more shocks just because I'm a shareer? Since the team had already lost and he still had more stunts to do, he didn't see the sense in taking any more shocks.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor REGRETS being school dropout; 'That’s why I have pushed my boys...'

Orry reacted to the controversy on Reddit and Instagram. He wrote, “Talking about aborting a stunt but all the clowns here getting rage baited is a bonus.” "They know exactly which 4 seconds will trigger mass outrage. And the peanut people who share it without checking context aren't necessarily stupid either-they're just emotionally hijacked," he wrote in a screenshot he posted to his Instagram Story, claiming that people are editing clips out of context to incite hatred. "We are way past 'it's just content,'" he argued, adding that purposefully altering reality to incite indignation ought to have legal repercussions.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Is India's economy really growing at 7.8%? Jobs, inflation and oil prices paint a different picture
Is India's economy growing at 7.8%? Jobs, inflation, oil prices prove it wrong
Sonam Wangchuk breaks silence on CIA, CJP-Pakistan link claims: 'Didn't run sophisticated research software'
Sonam Wangchuk breaks silence on CIA, CJP-Pakistan link claims
Amid Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, Preity Zinta reveals she worked 18 hours a day for Vibe: 'Each to his own'
Amid Deepika's 8-hour shift demand, Preity reveals she worked 18 hours for Vibe
Imam-ul-Haq faces major trouble after 'calf injury' row; PCB probe underway, 2-year ban possible
Imam-ul-Haq faces major trouble after 'calf injury' row; PCB probe underway
Exclusive: Priyadarshan on why he remakes Malayalam films in Hindi, drops BIG REVEAL of Mohanlal's role in Haiwaan
Exclusive: Priyadarshan on why he remakes Malayalam films in Hindi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains
SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight
From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement