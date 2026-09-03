Orry makes big statement after his abortion remark goes viral: 'Talking about...'

Orry faces trolling over viral clip of him saying "I don't believe in abortion" while discussing stunt abort on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15; he clarifies clip was edited out of context.

Orry is facing heavy trolling after a clipped video of him saying "I don't believe in abortion" went viral. The remark was made while talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, where contestants often perform stunts.

What did Orry actually say?

Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, is currently seen as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. During a recent media interaction, he was asked about aborting stunts on the show. He replied, “Maine kabhi abort nahi kiya aur main zindagi mein kabhi abort I don’t believe in abortion. Main karega hi nahi.” He was smiling while saying this. He then clarified that he had only aborted one stunt. It was a group electricity-based stunt. He said, “Sirf ek electricity stunt, jo group stunt tha, sirf voh hi maine bola abort.”

Orry explained that because Avika Gor had outpaced Karan Wahi's timing, his team had already lost that prank. "We would never have won," he declared. So why should I wait for fifty more shocks just because I'm a shareer? Since the team had already lost and he still had more stunts to do, he didn't see the sense in taking any more shocks.

Why is he being trolled and how did he react?

Orry explained that because Avika Gor had outpaced Karan Wahi's timing, his team had already lost that prank. "We would never have won," he declared. So why should I wait for fifty more shocks just because I'm a shareer? Since the team had already lost and he still had more stunts to do, he didn't see the sense in taking any more shocks.

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Orry reacted to the controversy on Reddit and Instagram. He wrote, “Talking about aborting a stunt but all the clowns here getting rage baited is a bonus.” "They know exactly which 4 seconds will trigger mass outrage. And the peanut people who share it without checking context aren't necessarily stupid either-they're just emotionally hijacked," he wrote in a screenshot he posted to his Instagram Story, claiming that people are editing clips out of context to incite hatred. "We are way past 'it's just content,'" he argued, adding that purposefully altering reality to incite indignation ought to have legal repercussions.