Orry carries Rs 17 lakh Louis Vuitton Lobster bag on Laughter Chefs; netizens react: 'Urfii ka chota bhai'

Orry grabbed attention on Laughter Chefs by carrying a Louis Vuitton lobster-shaped wearable wallet worth around Rs 17 lakh.

Orry once again made headlines with his bold and unusual fashion choice, this time carrying a Louis Vuitton lobster-shaped bag worth around Rs 17 lakh during his appearance on Laughter Chefs. The quirky accessory quickly caught everyone’s attention and became the highlight of his look.

A unique luxury statement piece

Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, is famous for his experimental and attention-grabbing fashion sense. His latest accessory, the Louis Vuitton Lobster Wearable Wallet, is priced at around USD 18,000 (Rs 17 lakh approx), a luxury item more expensive than many high-end cars.

The bag is designed by French luxury brand Louis Vuitton and resembles a detailed lobster. It’s made from the brand’s signature monogram-coated canvas with natural leather trims. The design reflects the brand’s creative and artistic take on luxury fashion.

Detailed design and craftsmanship

The accessory is a uniquely constructed bag resembling a real lobster, featuring padded claws, articulated legs, and a movable tail. It includes a functional gold-tone zipper for use as a wallet. Although it has a strange appearance, it is practical for small essentials and can be worn as a handheld bag, shoulder bag, or crossbody, blending fashion with collectable art.

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Orry’s outfit:

Orry wore a monochrome outfit featuring a black-and-white structured blazer and relaxed black trousers to highlight a vibrant lobster bag. His understated styling emphasised the accessory, showcasing his preference for experimental and statement-driven fashion and demonstrating his knack for turning everyday appearances into bold style moments.