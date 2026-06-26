Orry carries Rs 17 lakh Louis Vuitton Lobster bag on Laughter Chefs; netizens react: 'Urfii ka chota bhai'

ENTERTAINMENT
Orry grabbed attention on Laughter Chefs by carrying a Louis Vuitton lobster-shaped wearable wallet worth around Rs 17 lakh.
Orry once again made headlines with his bold and unusual fashion choice, this time carrying a Louis Vuitton lobster-shaped bag worth around Rs 17 lakh during his appearance on Laughter Chefs. The quirky accessory quickly caught everyone’s attention and became the highlight of his look.
Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, is famous for his experimental and attention-grabbing fashion sense. His latest accessory, the Louis Vuitton Lobster Wearable Wallet, is priced at around USD 18,000 (Rs 17 lakh approx), a luxury item more expensive than many high-end cars.
The bag is designed by French luxury brand Louis Vuitton and resembles a detailed lobster. It’s made from the brand’s signature monogram-coated canvas with natural leather trims. The design reflects the brand’s creative and artistic take on luxury fashion.
The accessory is a uniquely constructed bag resembling a real lobster, featuring padded claws, articulated legs, and a movable tail. It includes a functional gold-tone zipper for use as a wallet. Although it has a strange appearance, it is practical for small essentials and can be worn as a handheld bag, shoulder bag, or crossbody, blending fashion with collectable art.
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Orry wore a monochrome outfit featuring a black-and-white structured blazer and relaxed black trousers to highlight a vibrant lobster bag. His understated styling emphasised the accessory, showcasing his preference for experimental and statement-driven fashion and demonstrating his knack for turning everyday appearances into bold style moments.