Orry aka Orhan Awatramani turns 28, shares pictures from Greece in Rs 13,000 shirt

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani has recently turned 28. He has shared a series of photographs on the social media platform as he turns a year older.

He captioned the pictures and wrote, “But you own the place, where all my thoughts go hiding #orry28”.

Orhan is seen wearing a black multicolour silk printed shirt with white polka dots from Versace which is approximately of Rs 13,328 (147.54 euros) and has accessorised himself with cool necklace, rings and bracelets and has braided his hair.

The Bollywood socialite has celebrated his birthday in Greece.

Who is Orhan Awatramani aka Orry? How is he so popular?

Orry is one of the popular social media influencers who came in the spotlight after rumours that he was dating Bollywood actress Jhanvi Kapoor. He is frequently spotted with Bollywood stars and is close friends with Radhika Merchant, Nysa Devgn, Ananya pandey, Isha Ambani and many more.

He lives a luxurious life according to his pictures and daily snaps on snapchat. He is seen roaming around in different countries and driving a Mercedes car worth Rs 1.7 crore.

Orry has been spotted at A-list parties. It is yet very unclear to followers about his background. In an interview, he said that he doesn’t do a standard 9-5 job. He has described his profession as a “singer, songwriter, fashion designer, creative director, fashion stylist, executive assistant, shopper, buyer, a football player, art curator.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, he has listed himself as a Special Project Manager at Reliance Industries, which is a multi-billion dollar company headed by Mukesh Ambani.