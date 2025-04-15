Orry recounted moments when he used to throw up dinner and remained asleep on the floor of the toilet.

The Bollywood industry has an obsession with lean physiques, applying immense pressure on both male and female celebrities to maintain a certain body ideal. To achieve this, stars often subject themselves to grueling diet plans and rigorous workout routines, sacrificing their well-being for the sake of their careers. The relentless pursuit of a perfect body becomes a means to stay relevant, bankable, and appealing to audiences. Amid this, internet sensation Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, has shared shocking details about his weight-loss journey.



Orry's shocking weight loss journey

In a latest interview, Orry recounted moments when he used to throw up dinner and remained asleep on the floor of the toilet. “I really starved myself," he said in an interview with Screen magazine. “Some days I’d wake up with neck pain because I’d fallen asleep on the toilet after throwing up dinner. But it worked—I lost the weight. Technically it’s cheating, but I did what I had to do," he said. He attributed his disordered eating patterns to their drive to succeed, saying, “Some days, I’d wake up with neck pain because I’d fall asleep on my toilet after throwing up my dinner. But it worked, and I lost the weight. That’s cheating technically, but I did what I had to to get where I wanted to get.”



Orry reveals taking revenge on Urvashi Rautela

Besides this, Orry is making headlines for his revelations about getting revenge on actress Urvashi Rautela. He revealed he was impressed by Urvashi Rautela's dramatic entrance at his birthday party, where she arrived with a spotlight, and he even joked about wanting a similar spotlight for himself. However, he later revealed that he intentionally pushed her while dancing as a playful revenge for overshadowing him, citing her "physical spotlight" versus his "inner glow". Orry posted the video himself, tongue-in-cheek, to make a point about attention.