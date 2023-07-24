Ram Gopal Varma calls Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer 'cinematic bomb': 'We will take a hundred years to even...'

"It made me feel reborn and propelled me into a new horizon in my mind space", the Satya director heaped praises on Christopher Nolan for making Oppenheimer.

Starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role of the American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer called 'the father of the atomic bomb', Oppenheimer released in the theatres on July 21 to extremely positive reviews from audiences and critics. The film is directed by Christopher Nolan, who has helmed some of the biggest mind-bending blockbusters such as Interstellar and Inception.

In a series of tweets over the last three days, Ram Gopal Varma couldn't stop himself from praising the film and the filmmaker calling Oppenheimer 'a cinematic bomb'. The director, who had made critically acclaimed films such as Satya and Company in his early years, also added that he wishes to 're-educate' himself in the school run by Nolan.

After watching the film on Friday, July 21, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "Just came out of #Oppenheimer. MASTERPIECE is a very small word. We will take a hundred years to even understand NOLAN’s character depths. It’s not a BOMB, it’s an EXPLOSION of EMOTIONS." Later in the day, he also wrote, "#Oppenheimer is not about the BOMB but it’s about the politics behind the BOMB."

On Sunday, July 23, Varma further wrote, "To think of #Oppenheimer just as a film is a grave mistake. Speaking for me it made me feel reborn and propelled me into a new horizon in my mind space. I find everything I did extremely redundant and insipid. I feel like going back in time to a school run by Nolan to get re-educated. Re-educated not in films, but in understanding the intriguing depth of human emotions and the explosiveness of human vulnerability. #Oppenheimer is not a film, it’s a HUMAN."

"Nolan unlike Oppenheimer who built a bomb to kill a few people, created a cinematic bomb to explode in the minds of all people in the world, not just filmmakers. The reverbs of NOLAN’s explosions will keep resounding forever in the cinematic graveyard he created on July 21st. Not a nuclear era but a NOLAN era has risen. In short, Nolan is the new age E = MC square of CINEMA", he further added and compared The Dark Knight director to the famous mass-energy equation given by Albert Einstein, who is also seen in the memorable final scene in the film.

Just came out of #Oppenheimer ..MASTERPIECE is a very small word ..We will take a hundred years to even understand NOLAN’s character depths ..It’s not a BOMB’s , it’s an EXPLOSION of EMOTIONS — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 21, 2023

. #Oppenheimer is not about the BOMB but it’s about the politics behind the BOMB — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 21, 2023

To think of #Oppenheimer just as a film is a grave mistake ..Speaking for me it made me feel reborn and propelled me into a new horizon in my mind space ..I find everything I did extremely redundant and insipid ..I feel like going back in time to a school run by Nolan to get re… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 23, 2023

Nolan unlike Oppenheimer who built a bomb to kill a few people , created a cinematic bomb to explode in the minds of all people in the world, not just film makers ..The reverbs of NOLAN’s explosions will keep resounding forever in the cinematic graveyard he created on July 21st… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 23, 2023

Along with Oppenheimer, Barbie was released worldwide in theatres on July 21. Greta Gerwig's satirical take on patriarchy stars Margot Robbie in the titular role. Both films, resulting in the Barbenheimer phenomenon, have opened to a thunderous response minting millions at the global box office.

READ | Oppenheimer movie review: Nolan returns to form with spellbinding masterpiece; give Cillian Murphy his Oscar already