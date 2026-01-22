Operation Shakti: Bareilly ki Barfi actor Rohit Chaudhary leads espionage-thriller mini-series based on India-Pakistan conflict

Quick TV launches Operation Shakti, a 54-episode patriotic micro-drama starring Rohit Chaudhary as undercover agent Paramveer Singh. Blending espionage, action, and emotional storytelling, the vertical-format series arrives ahead of Republic Day to ignite national pride.

Quick TV, the micro-drama platform from ShareChat & Moj, has expanded its content universe with the launch of a powerful new patriotic series titled Operation Shakti. The 54-episode micro-drama, which was created specifically for vertical screens, combines military bravery, espionage, and intense emotion. It comes just in time to boost patriotism before Republic Day.



Actor Rohit Chaudhary, who is well-known for his roles in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Kanpuriye as well as critically acclaimed television series like Bahut Hua Samman and The Forgotten Army, is at the centre of the series. Chaudhary assumes the persona of Paramveer Singh, an undercover intelligence agent, in Operation Shakti. To destroy terror networks from within, Paramveer poses as Haider while operating deep within enemy territory across the border in Pakistan.

From personal tragedy to a high-stakes mission:

The narrative begins when Shakti, Paramveer's sister, is killed in a vicious insurgent attack. A compelling journey of personal loss, retaliation, and national duty ensues. In an effort to prosecute the offenders, Paramveer creates a clandestine group called the 'Ghost Squad,' which goes on perilous missions involving border infiltrations, stressful interrogations, and startling run-ins with double agents.



The antagonist Zoya, an ISIS agent played by Swati Negi, adds to the drama with her cat-and-mouse pursuit of Paramveer. Cliffhangers at the end of each episode keep viewers interested and provide constant excitement in a condensed amount of time.

Raising the bar for micro-dramas with innovation and emotion:

Operation Shakti breaks new ground in the micro-drama genre by using sophisticated prosthetic makeup to give battle wounds and disguises a cinematic level of realism. Additionally, the show is the first to employ original patriotic songs, which are meant to evoke strong feelings and heighten the sense of patriotism.



Ankush Sachdeva, CEO and co-founder of ShareChat and Moj, commented on the launch, saying the series demonstrates the platform's dedication to changing with user preferences. With Operation Shakti, Quick TV hopes to provide timely, topical content that strikes a deep chord with Indian viewers while also diversifying genres. Operation Shakti presents itself as a unique offering in India's quickly expanding micro-drama ecosystem with its blend of action, emotion and patriotism.