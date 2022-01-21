'Only thing that bothers me...': Naga Chaitanya opens up about nasty media reports

Actor Naga Chaitanya has become an icon in Telugu cinema, and soon he will also make his debut in Bollywood with Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha.' However, in the past few months, his personal life has been in the limelight. His split from actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been covered and spoken extensively in media, and now the actor has shared his view on media reporting.

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Naga shared what really bothers him, "The only thing that bothers me is if they write anything about my family. That is the only thing. I am also okay if they write about me. I always think, unless there is fruit on the tree, they won’t throw stones, right?”

The 'Bangarraju' actor further asserted that he's okay with media reporting, and doesn't respond to it until it sends misleading information about the family. “One way of looking at it is, it is the media’s job to report and write what they have to write. That defines the kind of media they are, that’s their job. But at the same time, I don’t have to react to it, it’s up to me. Like dad (Nagarjuna) said unless it is something about family or something personal that needs to be corrected, correct it. Otherwise, it’s okay, don’t react. News replaces news, tomorrow it’s forgotten.”

In a conversation with Film Companion, when Naga Chaitanya was asked about actors' responsibility of saying no to 'sexist' songs and movies, he responded, “We have to somewhere reflect our thought and be responsible in a way. For everyone, that boundary changes. I don't know what it is for my colleagues but for me, if I'm directly portraying something wrong about women or society in a way, I would definitely not want to do it."