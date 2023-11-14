Headlines

One of India's richest actors has never given a hit, has more luxury cars than Khans, runs Rs 2500 crore business empire

This businessman-turned-actor is one of the richest actors in India even though he has no hits at the box office, still owns more luxury cars than any other A-lister.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

Actors in India – or anywhere else for that matter – are extremely wealthy people. Films are a multimillion dollar business. In India, big films have begun to rake in over Rs 1000 crore routinely now. And as the faces of those films, the lead stars charge tens of crore. Naturally, they are rich. But a star’s wealth is largely associated with their success at the box office. So it does come as a surprise when one of India’s richest actors does not have a single hit to his name.

Who is this extremely rich ‘actor’ with zero hits?

Saravanan Arul, known better as Legend Saravanan, is an Indian businessman-turned-actor. Saravanan has so far starred in only one film – titled The Legend. The film, directed by JD-Jerry, also starred Urvashi Rautela, Vivek, Yogi Babu, Suman, Nassar, and Vijaykumar. However, despite the massive publicity, huge scale, and presence of some big names in it, the film was a huge box office failure. Since then, Saravanan has stayed in the public eye, debuting a new look recently and creating specualation that he may be returning to the big screen soon.

How did Saravanan make his millions?

But if Saravanan has not earned his money through cinema, how is he among India’s richest actors? The answer lies in how Saravanan came to be a film star. The 53-year-old is the owner of The New Legend Saravana Stores, a popular shopping complex chain in the south. The company had a reported turnover of Rs 2500 crore in the 2021-22 financial year, making it one of the biggest in its segment in the country. The company had also bankrolled Sravanan’s debut film The Legend, which released in theatres in 2022. Courtesy the extremely successful business empire, Saravanan has a reported net worth of around Rs 150 crore.

Legend Saravanan’s enviable car collection

The businessman/actor is also an avid car collector. His garage boasts of several luxury and swanky sports cars. In fact, he is the owner of not one but three Rolls Royce sedans, the most by any actor in India. Apart from these, he also owns a Lamborghini Huracan, Ferrari 488, Bentley Continental GT, Aston Martin DB11, Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Flying Spur, and Porsche 911 Turbo S among others. According to multiple reports, his luxury car collection is the biggest among all actors in India, even greater than the three Khans, Allu Arjun, or Rajinikanth.

