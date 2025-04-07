ENTERTAINMENT
Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, shared a note on Instagram, discussing her renewed battle with cancer.
Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap said that her breast cancer has relapsed for the second time. On Monday, Tahira shared a note on Instagram, discussing her renewed battle with cancer. The news has sparked a wave of support and love from fans and well-wishers, rallying around her during this difficult time.
Taking to the Instgram, Tahira shared a post that read, "Seven year itch or the power of regular screening - it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me... I still got this."
In the caption, Tahira added, "When life gives you lemons make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one it’s a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again. #regularscreening #mammogram not shying away from saying it #breastcancer #onemoretime #letsgo"
"Ironically or not today is #WorldHealthDay Let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves #gratitude through and through," concluded the writer.
Fans reaction on Tahira's post
Soon after the filmmaker shared this news on Instgram, it quickly went viral and fans could not hold themselves from showering love and prayers for her.
One user wrote, "Deep in heart, I do believe, we shall overcome one day! Best wishes and tons of blessings coming your way babe."
"You are a brave soul @tahirakashyap. Sending prayers, power & love your way," said a separate user, while a third user wrote, "You are a strong and resilient woman and your journey has been such an inspiration to so many women going through the same. You have conquered it before you will do it again this time. Sending lot’s of love, healing vibes and prayers. More power to you."
"Stay strong, you brave soul. You will do it again and win with flying colors," said a fourth user.
When was Tahira Kashyap first diagnosed with cancer?
Tahira was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. Last month, she posted a message on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of herself with a shaved head due to chemotherapy. She also shared various moments from her treatment journey.
Since then, she's been openly sharing her experience and actively advocating for breast cancer awareness.
Tahira recently spoke about the challenges of battling cancer. She had said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Cancer is a journey that tests your strength, resilience, and faith. Early diagnosis and affordable treatment are, however, key to survival, and thanks to such government schemes, millions can now hope for a better future. Let's continue to support one another and raise awareness about early breast cancer detection because together, we can beat cancer."
IIT-JEE topper Rajit Gupta, who scored 100 percentile in JEE Main 2025 January session, shares KEY tip for cracking exam: 'I remain...'
VIRAL VIDEO: 20-Year-old student collapses on stage during farewell speech because...
Meet actress who graduated from Oxford, worked with top stars, was later jailed for 5 years due to…
BLACK Monday! Carnage at Dalal Street, BSE opens 3,000 points lower, NSE down 1,146 points, widespread bloodbath
Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira's goes to Dhirubhai Ambani International School, her school fees is Rs...
Nagaland Lottery Result April 7 Monday LIVE: DEAR Dwarka MORNING lucky draw TODAY 1pm, 6 PM, 8 PM; Rs 1 crore first prize
Urvashi Rautela reacts after trolls compare her to Nora Fatehi: 'I'm not easily...'
Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap diagnosed with breast cancer again, says 'round 2 for me...'
'Orange Monday' memes go viral as global markets crash: What is it and why Donald Trump's 'reciprocal' tariffs have raised panic?
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE: Win Win W 816 Monday for April 7, 2025 TODAY; first prize Rs 75 lakh
Kunal Kamra takes big step against Mumbai Police FIR; HC hearing scheduled
Weather Update: Yellow alert for Delhi as heatwave grips North India, check latest IMD forecast
Big update on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Travel time between Gurugram and Vadodara to reduce by 10 hours as this tunnel nears completion
Is Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 15,000 Crore Antilla built on a Waqf Property?
Meet Bollywood actress who was allegedly involved in terrorism, suddenly disappeared, was found buried with…
Gautam Adani, Anil Agarwal's Vedanta, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali among 26 firms interested in buying this company, reason is...
MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this school, know amenities, area, fees is Rs..., not Dhirubhai Ambani International School
Viral Video: SRH owner Kavya Maran loses her cool after Abhishek Sharma's flop show against GT match in IPL 2025; watch
Bloodbath on Dalal Street as investors lose Rs 19 lakh crore within minutes, Sensex falls 3000 points, Nifty below 22000
Saffron flag hoisted atop Dargah in Prayagraj, then this happened
Meet world's richest woman ever, way richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, made history by becoming..., her immense wealth was...
This penthouse atop world's skinniest skyscraper is now for sale, being sold for Rs..., is located in...
Viral video: Jaya Bachchan gets angry after woman taps her shoulder, asks for photo at Manoj Kumar's prayer meet
Gujarat Titans all-rounder Washington Sundar recreates famous Gabba six against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025, social media says, 'well played'
World Health Day 2025: History, theme, significance and more
Biohacker Bryan Johnson’s Rs 17 crore anti-aging experiment fails, reveals he made himself older by mistake
Fake cardiologist operates on heart patients, kills seven, then this happened...
IndiGo crew accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh gold chain from 5-year-old child on board, here's what happened next
Isha Ambani sold Beverly Hills house to Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez, it has 12 bedrooms, spa, saloon, gym, priced at Rs...
Burqa City vs Laapataa Ladies originality battle: Director Fabrice Bracq says he is surprised and shocked
'Massive financial deficits with China, EU can only be cured with tariffs': Donald Trump
Viral video: Jasleen Royal breaks down after being slammed for her performance at Coldplay concert
iPhone to cost 50% more than MacBook after Donald Trump's tariffs? Report claims...
'I will give you interview, but give me food': Meet 'king of B-grade films' who had no money, then became star, worked in 6 shifts, did 18 films together
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch MI vs RCB match 20 live on TV, online?
MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Earth’s axis tilted by 31.5 inches due to THIS reason, India among top contributors to shocking global shift
'You're not a part of CID, you're CID': Netizens' emotional response to ACP Pradyuman's exit from show after 27 years
New Noida Update: To expedite development, DM of THIS district set to join Noida Authority Board; check details
Meet second woman who is a Muslim to crack UPSC and become IAS, who first studied law, her family includes IPS, IAS, IRS, her AIR was...
Pulkit Samrat starts dubbing for Suswagatam Khushamadeed, drops photo from dubbing studio
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap lists after Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets
SRH vs GT, IPL 2025: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj shine as Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets
Indian Idol 15 winner announced, Manasi Ghosh wins trophy, gets Rs 25 lakh and a car
Meet IAS officer, who lost her father at young age; her passion impressed Vikas Divyakirti, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet Manasi Ghosh, Indian Idol 15 winner, who gets Rs 25 lakh cash prize, brand new car and more
BSNL set to launch 5G services in THIS city, allocated Rs 61,000 crores 5G spectrum from government
Amid separation rumours, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja wants to be 'financially independent', reveals praying for...
THIS big fat Indian wedding cost around Rs 500 crore, reception held at castle, venue was...
IPL 2025: Kavya Maran's reaction goes viral again as Sunrisers Hyderabad fail to perform in GT vs SRH match, WATCH
ACP Pradyuman dies in CID, he is being replaced by ACP Ayushman, guess who is playing the role
Viral video: Old man selling dates on road remembers late wife in the most emotional way
Viral video: Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi temple witnesses 'Surya Tilak' on Ram Navami, WATCH
Viral video: Virat Kohli imitates John Cena's iconic 'you can't see me' gesture, dances with Tim David
MS Dhoni's podcast with Raj Shamani: CSK star explains his relationship with father Pan Singh Dhoni, says 'darr bahut...'
Meet Tamanna Katoch, the model who caught everyone's eye behind Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Raymond boss Gautam Singhania, Nawaz Modi reunite at JK House? Here's what we know so far
Extra expensive Indian wedding worth Rs 210 crore featured Bruno Mars' concert, black limos, it was of..., venue was...
Mukesh Ambani calls daughter Isha Ambani 'boss in office' as she wins this award
ISSF World Cup 2025 Buenos Aires: Esha Singh wins silver medal in 25m pistol event, Manu Bhaker finishes...
MS Dhoni podcast with Raj Shamani: Legendary player names his dream trio, no Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma mentioned
CSK legend MS Dhoni breaks silence on IPL retirement, addresses rumours in latest podcast
Salman Khan flaunts his new watch worth more than a Mumbai sea-facing flat, it costs Rs...
Priyanka Chopra bags Allu Arjun's next with Jawan's director Atlee? Insider says 'she has...'
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap lists after Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 50 runs
Viral video: Man's sweet rebuke to his grandfather for eating junk food is melting netizens!
Bill Gates’ 22-year-old daughter Phoebe recalls parents’ reaction to her fashion venture: 'are you sure....'
'Sign letters in English, what about Tamil pride?': PM Modi's fierce attack at Stalin government in Tamil Nadu
Shark Tank judge Aman Gupta reacts to Piyush Goyal’s remarks on Indian startups: 'We need to...'
Why there is no double-header today in IPL 2025 despite being Sunday?
CBSE Board Result 2025: CBSE 12th board exams are over, but when will results be out?
Noida news: Five new cities to be built around Jewar airport; details inside
IPL 2025: MS Dhoni shares batting secrets with Ashutosh Sharma after CSK vs DC clash - Watch
Nita Ambani keeps it simple in rani pink bandhani suit to celebrate Ram Navami
Private schools in trouble as Delhi govt targets unfair fee hikes, parents' complaints spark...
Man in Taiwan steals ex-girlfriend's father's ashes, uses it to force her to get back together
Meet man, IIT graduate, who has resigned from Deepinder Goyal's Zomato from key position to pursue...
'There was a lot of...': Virat Kohli opens up on his equation with Rohit Sharma ahead of MI vs RCB clash
Man approaches High Court after housing society bans his blind pet dog from...
Saudi Prince MBS orders visa ban on 14 nations, including India, Pakistan due to...
Viral video: Heartbroken man steals ex-girlfriend’s pet chicken after breakup, netizens say 'please tell me they....'
'Shraddha chudail ki tarah hasti hai': Stree 2 producers Amar Kaushik, Dinesh Vijan trolled for mocking actress; netizens say 'misogynist men are...'
Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 110351 crore in just 96 hours after...; becomes biggest...
Viral Video: Men stand steadily on running horseback, then start....thrill audience with impressive stunts
End of an era as UK to end globalisation after Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs?
'Rooh Baba' Kartik Aaryan meets 'real baba' monks in Darjeeling after 'Aashiqui 3' shoot, photos go viral
Another big move by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, teams up with..., announces launch of...
Meet Jai Anshul Ambani, younger son of Anil Ambani and nephew of Mukesh Ambani, owns collection of luxury cars and aircrafts; his net worth is Rs...
Meet actor who worked as hotel manager, lost Maine Pyar Kiya to Salman Khan, was Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan's rival, now...
Viral video: Little girls recreate Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan's iconic song 'Ami Je Tomar', netizens say 'this is called perfection,' watch
Viral Video: Giant ‘living dinosaur’ fish attacks mermaid performer in China, leaves spectator horrified
Viral video: Sudden power cut during Pak vs NZ match puts batsman in danger
Moushumi Chatterjee reveals 'angry' Manoj Kumar gave her hit song to Zeenat Aman due to this reason: 'He did not...'
Nomad Passport Index's most powerful passports in 2025: THIS country takes the top spot; India ranks at...
KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy returns to 'OG playground' as architect in Chennai, check viral pics here
'Ready to Roar': Jasprit Bumrah returns to Mumbai Indians squad ahead of RCB match
Jacqueline Fernandez's mother Kim Fernandez passes away after suffering stroke
City with 123 billionaires is on top of Forbes billionaires list 2025, not Mumbai, Delhi, Paris, London, Tokyo, Beijing, Miami, Doha, Riyadh, it is...
Gurugram-Alwar highway to make journey between 2 states faster, reduce travel time, will be completed in...
Viral video: Honest Hyderabadi review of Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna's Sikandar, calls film 'Chuqandar'