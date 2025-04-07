Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, shared a note on Instagram, discussing her renewed battle with cancer.

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap said that her breast cancer has relapsed for the second time. On Monday, Tahira shared a note on Instagram, discussing her renewed battle with cancer. The news has sparked a wave of support and love from fans and well-wishers, rallying around her during this difficult time.

Taking to the Instgram, Tahira shared a post that read, "Seven year itch or the power of regular screening - it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me... I still got this."

In the caption, Tahira added, "When life gives you lemons make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one it’s a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again. #regularscreening #mammogram not shying away from saying it #breastcancer #onemoretime #letsgo"

"Ironically or not today is #WorldHealthDay Let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves #gratitude through and through," concluded the writer.

Fans reaction on Tahira's post

Soon after the filmmaker shared this news on Instgram, it quickly went viral and fans could not hold themselves from showering love and prayers for her.

One user wrote, "Deep in heart, I do believe, we shall overcome one day! Best wishes and tons of blessings coming your way babe."

"You are a brave soul @tahirakashyap. Sending prayers, power & love your way," said a separate user, while a third user wrote, "You are a strong and resilient woman and your journey has been such an inspiration to so many women going through the same. You have conquered it before you will do it again this time. Sending lot’s of love, healing vibes and prayers. More power to you."

"Stay strong, you brave soul. You will do it again and win with flying colors," said a fourth user.

When was Tahira Kashyap first diagnosed with cancer?

Tahira was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. Last month, she posted a message on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of herself with a shaved head due to chemotherapy. She also shared various moments from her treatment journey.

Since then, she's been openly sharing her experience and actively advocating for breast cancer awareness.

Tahira recently spoke about the challenges of battling cancer. She had said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Cancer is a journey that tests your strength, resilience, and faith. Early diagnosis and affordable treatment are, however, key to survival, and thanks to such government schemes, millions can now hope for a better future. Let's continue to support one another and raise awareness about early breast cancer detection because together, we can beat cancer."