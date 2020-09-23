On Unni Mukundan's birthday, Mohanlal unveils first look of 'Bruce Lee'

On September 22, Unni Mukundan celebrated his birthday and turned 33 this year. Mohanlal, on the occasion of Unni's birthday, unveiled the motion poster of his upcoming film titled Bruce Lee. The poster had the young actor showing his ripped body with just wearing a pair of jeans and holding a revolver in his hand. Mohanlal shared the video with a tweet stating, "Presenting the motion poster of #BruceLee, starring Unni Mukundan, directed by Vysakh, written by Udaykrishna, DOP by Shajikumar, produced by #UMF Pvt Ltd, Best wishes to the entire team & wishing @Iamunnimukundan a happy birthday."

Unni also posted the poster on his Instagram page and wrote, "Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes!!! Here is the motion poster of my new movie #BruceLee, a mass action entertainer, directed by @directorvysakh, written by #Udaykrishna, DOP by @shajikumarofficial produced by @umfpvtltd... designs: @anand_rajendran_ar. Watch - https://youtu.be/PjAIdjI_qbM."

Check it out below:

The makers are yet to unveil the rest of the cast from the film. Bruce Lee is directed by Vysakh and produced by UMF Pvt Ltd which is Unni's home banner.

Unni was last seen in Mamangam which starred Mammootty in the leading role. The film was directed by M. Padmakumar and produced by Kavya Film Company.

Talking about Mohanlal, he will soon start shooting for his forthcoming film Drishyam 2 which is being helmed by Jeethu Joseph. The film also has Meena has reprising her role from the first instalment. The official announcement of the film was done on Mohanlal's 60th birthday.