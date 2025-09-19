On Shabana Azmi's 75th birthday, her daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar calls her 'Don of...'; stepson Farhan Akhtar tells her to say 'NO' to…

Shabana Azmi celebrated her 75th birthday with a star-studded party, heartfelt wishes from Farhan and Shibani Dandekar, alongside Bollywood icons.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi marked her 75th birthday on September 18 with grandeur, laughter, and heartfelt wishes from family and friends. She is known for her iconic performances across decades, was showered with love not only by her family and the entire Bollywood fraternity, making it a truly unforgettable occasion.

Farhan Akhtar’s fun birthday wish

Bollywood actor and Shabana Azmi’s stepson, Farhan Akhtar, took to social media to share a beautiful picture with Shabana. Farhan wrote, 'Happy belated birthday, Shabana… Have the best year yet… filled with deep, meaningful conversation and frivolous antaksharis, work travel and girl trips, ambition and abandon… but please, please in this landmark year… say NO to cucumber sandwiches…!! Love you, @azmishabana18.'

Shibani Dandekar Akhtar’s loving tribute

Joining her husband, Shibani Dandekar Akhtar also expressed her love for her mother-in-law with a delightful post on Instagram. She wrote, 'To my darling mother-in-law and the Don of our cartel! Happy 75th birthday! May you always be wild, free, and full of spunk! Hope this year is as magical as you are. Love you loads, @azmishabana18.'

ALSO READ: Are Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar expecting their first child? Shabana Azmi says...

Star-studded birthday bash

One of the most unforgettable moments from the party was when the birthday girl herself joined in the dancing. In a video shared by Sanjay Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Urmila Matondkar were seen grooving to the hit song 'Kaisi Yeh Paheli' from the film Parineeta. The sight of these iconic stars dancing together brought a wave of nostalgia and joy for fans.

A romantic dance with Javed Akhtar

Adding to the magic of the night, Shabana Azmi also shared a special dance moment with her husband, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar. The couple danced to the classic track 'Pretty Lady' as their friends cheered them on.

ALSO READ: Meet the star actress who started her career with Rs 30, sold coffee at a petrol pump, later became the 2nd wife of.., her name is..