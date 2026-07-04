Omlo movie review: Shambho Mahajan's small-budget film emotes generational trauma, patriarchy with such rawness, even big-budget dramas fail to deliver

When the big-screen adventures fail, OTT springs such a pleasant surprise. Omlo is one such hidden gem that you should watch it once. It packs a lot and delivers in the most unexpected manner.

Director: Sonu Randeep Choudhary

Cast: Shambho Mahajan, Sonu Randeep Choudhary, Sonali Sharmishtha

Duration: 1 hour 32 minutes

Where to watch: Waves

Rating 3 stars

Omlo synopsis

Set in rural Rajasthan, the story follows Savitri, a daily wage worker dealing with poverty, an alcoholic husband, and the weight of her circumstances. The film starts on a strong note — the world feels real, the struggles feel believable, and nothing looks forced. Even the visual of the camel being set free but still hesitant is a nice touch, though it does feel a bit on-the-nose.

First impression of Omlo

In a week, where the cinephile in me was disappointed by Alpha, my friend came up with the most surprising suggestion of giving Omlo a watch. The poster of the little boy attracted me, and I started watching Omlo with curiosity. By the end of the film, I was amazed by the fact that, despite the flaws, the film makes such effective commentary on society, from the interior of our country, that we generally avoid. Omlo is clearly made with the right intent, and you can see that from the very first scene. It tries to tell a grounded story about generational trauma, domestic violence, and the kind of life many films don’t usually show. But while the film is sincere, it doesn’t always translate into a fully engaging watch.

Performances that will move you

That said, the performances do a lot of the heavy lifting. Shambho Mahajan as Omlo is effective — his quiet presence works well for the character. Sonali Sharmishtha stands out the most; she brings a certain authenticity to Savitri that keeps you invested even when the screenplay dips. Sonu Randeep Choudhary fits the role of the flawed husband, though the character itself feels a bit one-note after a point.

What works in its favour?

The length of 1hr 30min is so apt. Technically, the film does a decent job. The real locations add to the authenticity, and the cinematography captures the setting well. The music is minimal, which works in its favor, but it also doesn’t leave a strong impression. What Omlo does right is that it doesn’t try to oversimplify things or turn anyone into a clear villain. It talks about a larger system and mindset, which is important. But at the same time, it doesn’t explore these ideas deeply enough to leave a strong impact.

Watch the trailer of Omlo

The shortcomings of Omlo

Yes, the film has several flaws. The problem is that after this promising start, at places, the film struggles to hold momentum. The narrative moves very slowly, and at times, it feels like not much is happening. While the intention is clearly to keep things subtle and realistic, it ends up testing your patience in parts. The emotional beats are there, but they don’t always hit as hard as they should. Some scenes feel stretched, and the film could have benefited from tighter editing. You understand what it’s trying to say, but it keeps repeating the same tone without adding enough layers.

Overall verdict

In the end, Omlo feels like a film you respect more than you actually enjoy. It has its moments, and its heart is in the right place, but the slow pacing and limited emotional payoff hold it back. A brave attempt that deserves the audience's attention.