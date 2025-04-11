Seema shared that despite both families wanting her to marry Vinod, she refused. She recounted a poignant moment by the beach where the filmmaker proposed by writing "Do you love me?" in the sand, to which she replied "Yes."

Om Puri, the acclaimed actor, may be gone, but his remarkable body of work continues to showcase his artistic legacy. Beyond his illustrious career, his personal life has been the subject of controversy, with his former wife Seema Kapoor recently sharing her insights and experiences. She shared details about his infidelities, revealing that he had had an affair with a journalist named Nandita while working on a Hollywood film, and also confessed to having had an affair with a house help just a day before their wedding. Besides this, Seema also admitted that she grew closer to filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra after her difficult separation from Puri.

In the latest interview with Siddharth Kanan, Seema opened up about her life after separation from Puri and said that Vidhu Vinod Chopra became emotional strength, as he was also recovering from heartbreak. Their friendship evolved, but it didn’t culminate in marriage. “We were friends first—both of us needed a shoulder to cry on—and it just evolved into something else from there,” she said.



Seema Kapoor's relationship with Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Further, Seema said that Vinod became more protective, however, she couldn’t reciprocate his feelings. “This doesn’t mean that he’s still possessive. But he was, for a while. But I always knew that I wouldn’t be able to love him like I loved Puri Sahab. Puri sahab even complimented us as a pair. Vinod was a beautiful man; I’m nothing in front of him,” she admitted.

When Vidhu Vinod Chopra proposed to Seema Kapoor

Further, Seema shared that despite both families wanting her to marry Vinod, she refused. She recounted a poignant moment by the beach where filmmaker proposed by writing "Do you love me?" in the sand, to which she replied "Yes." However, when he followed up with "Will you marry me?" her response was a quiet but resolute "No." Meanwhile, she expressed gratitude for the enduring friendship she shares with Vinod, acknowledging that while romantic relationships may come to an end, friendships can last a lifetime.