The Tamil spy action thriller O.M: Operation Mole has become Mammootty's first movie and Dhanush's fastest film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The Rajkumar Periasamy directorial also features Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.

Headlined by Dhanush, Mammootty, and Sai Pallavi, the Tamil spy thriller O.M: Operation Mole was released in the cinemas on November 20 and within five days, the film has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office. The Rajkumar Periasamy directorial has become the fastest Dhanush film and the first Mammootty movie to achieve this milestone.

OM crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide

In its first four days, OM collected Rs 56.05 crore net in India and grossed Rs 93.50 crore worldwide. On its fifth day, the spy thriller earned Rs 5.40 crore net in India, taking its domestic net total to Rs 61.45 crore and India gross to Rs 71.25 crore. It also added Rs 1 crore from the overseas markets, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 29.50 crore. With this, O.M: Operation Mole has grossed Rs 100.75 crore worldwide, crossing the Rs 100-crore mark globally.

OM is Mammootty's first movie to mint Rs 100 crore

O.M: Operation Mole has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam in its opening weekend to become Malayalam superstar's highest-grossing film. The 2022 release had collected Rs 88.20 crore in its entire theatrical run. Now, OM has become Mammootty's first movie to earn Rs 100 crore worldwide in his 50-year career.

OM is Dhanush's fastest Rs 100 crore worldwide grosses

O.M: Operation Mole has beaten Kuberaa to become Dhanush's fastest film to mint Rs 100 crore globally. The 2025 release had crossed Rs 100 crore-mark worldwide in six days. The latest spy action thriller has achieved the milestone within five days. OM is also Dhanush's fifth film to earn Rs 100 crore globally after Thiruchitrambalam, Raayan, Tere Ishk Mein, and Kuberaa.

What is O.M: Operation Mole about?

O.M: Operation Mole follows a police officer ASP Nithya Reddy (Sai Pallavi) and her undercover agent S. Pazhanivel Pazhani (Dhanush) who set out to dismantle a red sandalwood smuggling network run by Burma Karthikeyan aka Siya (Mammootty) in Andhra Pradesh. Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, Renu Desai and Indrans also feature in pivotal roles in the film.

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