Dhanush-led O.M: Operation Mole has opened to an impressive Rs 17.70 crore net in India, registering the biggest opening of his career. The Rajkumar Periasamy directorial also stars Sai Pallavi, Mammootty, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, and Indrans in the leading roles.

O.M: Operation Mole has given Dhanush the biggest opening of his career at the Indian box office. The action crime thriller, which also stars Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela in the leading roles, was released in the theatres on Friday, November 20, and made an impressive start at the box office, surpassing the opening-day collections of all the actor's previous releases. The earned R 17.70 crore net in India on its first day, setting a new career-best opening for Dhanush.

Dhanush scores career-best opening with O.M: Operation Mole

The Rajkumar Periasamy directorial registered Rs 17.70 crore net collection in India, taking its domestic gross to Rs 20.55 crore. Its worldwide gross stood at Rs 31.55 crore, including Rs 11 crore from overseas markets. The Tamil version contributed the largest share, earning Rs 13.35 crore, while the Telugu and Hindi versions collected Rs 4 crore and Rs 35 lakh, respectively. This made O.M: Operation Mole as the biggest opener in Dhanush's career.

How O.M compares to Dhanush's previous opening-day collections

With this, O.M: Operation Mole has surpassed Dhanush's previous career-best opener, Tere Ishk Mein, which collected approximately Rs 16 crore net on its first day. His 2025 Telugu-Tamil bilingual Kuberaa had opened at Rs 14.75 crore, while his 2024 directorial Raayan earned Rs 13.65 crore. His other recent releases include Captain Miller, which collected around Rs 8.70 crore, and this year's Kara, which opened at Rs 6.20 crore.

Where O.M stands among 2026's biggest Tamil openers

However, the film's opening is not the biggest among Tamil releases this year. Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 leads the 2026 box office opening-day chart with Rs 59.70 crore, followed by Vijay's Jana Nayagan at Rs 42.70 crore. Suriya's Scene also had a bigger opening, collecting Rs 19.15 crore, while Suriya's Karuppu earned Rs 15.50 crore on its first day.

What is O.M: Operation Mole about?

O.M: Operation Mole follows an undercover agent who sets out to dismantle a red sandalwood smuggling network. Naseeruddin Shah, Renu Desai and Indrans also feature in the film. The opening comes amid mixed reviews, with the performances receiving appreciation but the screenplay and pacing drawing criticism. Its performance over the first weekend will be crucial in determining whether it can sustain the momentum.

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