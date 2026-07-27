Ohh My Dog postponed: Pankaj Tripathi's family drama pushed for a week due to THIS reason

Pankaj Tripathi’s Ohh My Dog has been postponed to August 7. The family drama was earlier set for July 31. The makers cancelled the press show and announced the new date.

Pankaj Tripathi’s family film Ohh My Dog has been postponed. On July 31, the film was supposed to open in theatres. Just hours before the scheduled press conference in Mumbai, the producers revealed the revised date on Monday morning. The new release date for Ohh My Dog is August 7. The comedy Aryabhatt Ka Zero, which stars Himansh Kohli, Sonnalli Seygall, Ravi Kishan, and Shilpa Shinde, will compete with it at the box office.

Ohh My Dog new release date

The team confirmed the change in a statement. The release date of the movie Ohh My Dog has been moved to August 7. Today's press conference has been cancelled and will be rescheduled for a later time. We sincerely regret any difficulty caused and look forward to seeing you at the press screening the following week. There was no explanation provided for the delay. The Mumbai press screening was cancelled. The trailer was released earlier this month, and promotions were underway far in advance of the scheduled date.

Ohh My Dog story cast director

Ohh My Dog is a slice-of-life drama that was written and directed by Amit Rai. It focuses on a young child's relationship with a dog. The movie has Pawan Malhotra, Maahi Rai, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agrawal, Vijay Mishra, Shreedhar Dubey, Bulloo Kumar, and Sulakhyana Baruah in addition to Pankaj Tripathi in the major role. A locality grappling with an increase in missing dog incidents is depicted in the trailer. It suggests that there is a larger racket behind it. A troop of dogs are seen pursuing thugs in later sequences.

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According to the filmmakers, 'Ohh My Dog' emphasises love, friendship, kindness, and compassion, encouraging audiences to care for animals and coexist peacefully with them. Director Amit Rai aims to present an emotional, entertaining, and meaningful story for families, highlighting the loyalty of dogs and the importance of compassion towards all living beings. He expressed hope that the film inspires greater kindness towards animals. The film is produced by Amit Rai, Rajesh Bhardwaj, and Sana Warsi under Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment.