'Oh Baby'! Telugu superstar Samantha Akkineni is 'deeply disturbed' by Sandeep Reddy Vanga's defence on 'Kabir Singh'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga had helmed Arjun Reddy which has been remade as Kabir Singh for Hindi watching audiences

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 08, 2019, 06:37 AM IST

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the helmer of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, has now converted his film into Hindi remake titled Kabir Singh. The movie, which released on June 21, has been making a lot of noise ever since it hit the theatre screens.

The director has been receiving a lot of flak for various scenes in Kabir Singh, one of them being the scene where his lead character Shahid Kapoor slaps his female co-star Kiara Advani. The scene has been suggested 'violent' and 'misogynistic'. Moreover, there are other factors like the concept of 'asking for permission' which is missing in the movie, that has upset audiences.

Also Read: Samantha called out for double standards post stand on 'Kabir Singh' director, fans trend #WeSupportSandeepReddyVanga

Clearing his stance on the same, Vanga, in an interview on Saturday went on to say 'there is no emotion or love if a guy cannot slap his girl'. "Intimidation has its own charm. Did you feel Preeti felt threatened when he was kissing? Why didn't she slap him? And she slaps him a lot without a reason. Kabir has a reason to slap. If you can't slap, touch your woman wherever you want, kiss, use cuss words, I don't see emotion there. There's nothing unconditional about that then. It's all conditions," he said.

The director mostly received backlash from his comments, barring Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, who came out in his support and called Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy character more violent. However, much like views of other audiences, Sandeep was bashed yet again, from a Telugu superstar this time.

Also Read: I was quoted in a very wrong way', defends Sandeep Reddy Vanga over 'Kabir Singh' statement

Telugu's female superstar Samantha Akkineni, while posting his interview as her Instagram story, went on to express her emotion alongside. She wrote 'deeply disturbing' on the Instagram story.

See her story here:

Samantha Akkineni has been much loved and appreciated in her latest release Oh Baby! Even though the actress never crossed paths with Sandeep Vanga, she has previously worked closely with Arjun Reddy's lead actor Vijay Deverakonda for the highly-appreciated film Mahanti.

