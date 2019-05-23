'Oh Baby': Samantha Akkineni looks chic and cool as Swathi in the official poster

Headlines

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Chandrayaan-3 landing: First photos of the moon clicked by Vikram lander revealed by ISRO

Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar reject Welcome 3 as they suffered 'financial losses' in Welcome Back?

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

10 tips to keep your gums health

6 movies with higher budget than Chandrayaan-3

8 lessons by Tulsidas for success, wealth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

BTS' V does 'namaste', requests fans to 'calm down' in Japan: Watch

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

'Oh Baby': Samantha Akkineni looks chic and cool as Swathi in the official poster

Samantha Akkineni took to her social media pages and shared the official poster of her upcoming Telugu film 'Oh Baby' co-starring veteran actor Lakshmi.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 09:52 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Samantha Akkineni will next be seen in a Telugu film titled Oh Baby. The film is the remake of South Korean film Miss Granny released in the year 2014. Talking about the plot of the film, the spirit of a 70-year-old-woman played by veteran actor Lakshmi will get into the body of a 20-year-old girl played by Samantha. The film is being helmed by B. V. Nandini Reddy.

Recently, Samantha took to her social media pages and shared the official poster of Oh Baby. In the poster, the bubbly actor is seen donning a cute look. She is wearing a white ruffled top and striped wide-leg pants paired it up with hoop earrings. Her short bob look completes the chic look. Samantha is standing against the backdrop of Lakshmi's photo which is what the film is all about.

Samantha tweeted the poster stating, "Congratulations to @SureshProdns on completing 55 years of an absolutely legendary journey. I'm very happy to be a part of their next. Here's introducing you all to #Swathi from #OhBaby @nandureddy4u enjoyment maamul ga undadu @peoplemediafcy @gurufilms1"

Check it out below:

Samantha's husband and actor Naga Chaitanya also gave a shoutout to her film Oh Baby. He tweeted, "Oh baby ! @Samanthaprabhu2 can’t wait for everyone to watch you in this .. the character is sooo you .. all the best to the team and congratulations @SureshProdns"

Meanwhile, Samantha was last seen in Majili where she was paired opposite Chaitanya. The romantic film received positive response from the audience.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chandrayaan3 Vikram Lander makes historic landing to Moon's South pole, celebrities react on social media

'Chanda mama not far anymore'...: India becomes first county to reach Moon's South Pole, know everything about mission

Chandrayaan-3 soft landing: What are the different kinds of moon missions?

Ramayan: Yash undergoes multiple look tests as Raavan for Nitesh Tiwari’s film, says source

KK's daughter Taamara misses dad on his birth anniversary, pens emotional note: 'I hope we can eat cake together again'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE