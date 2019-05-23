'Oh Baby': Samantha Akkineni looks chic and cool as Swathi in the official poster

Samantha Akkineni took to her social media pages and shared the official poster of her upcoming Telugu film 'Oh Baby' co-starring veteran actor Lakshmi.

Samantha Akkineni will next be seen in a Telugu film titled Oh Baby. The film is the remake of South Korean film Miss Granny released in the year 2014. Talking about the plot of the film, the spirit of a 70-year-old-woman played by veteran actor Lakshmi will get into the body of a 20-year-old girl played by Samantha. The film is being helmed by B. V. Nandini Reddy.

Recently, Samantha took to her social media pages and shared the official poster of Oh Baby. In the poster, the bubbly actor is seen donning a cute look. She is wearing a white ruffled top and striped wide-leg pants paired it up with hoop earrings. Her short bob look completes the chic look. Samantha is standing against the backdrop of Lakshmi's photo which is what the film is all about.

Samantha tweeted the poster stating, "Congratulations to @SureshProdns on completing 55 years of an absolutely legendary journey. I'm very happy to be a part of their next. Here's introducing you all to #Swathi from #OhBaby @nandureddy4u enjoyment maamul ga undadu @peoplemediafcy @gurufilms1"

Samantha's husband and actor Naga Chaitanya also gave a shoutout to her film Oh Baby. He tweeted, "Oh baby ! @Samanthaprabhu2 can’t wait for everyone to watch you in this .. the character is sooo you .. all the best to the team and congratulations @SureshProdns"

Meanwhile, Samantha was last seen in Majili where she was paired opposite Chaitanya. The romantic film received positive response from the audience.