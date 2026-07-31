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OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia makes big statement on Ranbir Kapoor as Ram in Ramayana: 'Someone who can do Animal'

Dipika Chikhlia defended Ranbir Kapoor as Ram in Ramayana, saying actors should play varied roles. Ranbir also said he questioned whether he was worthy. The film releases on Diwali 2026.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 31, 2026, 10:36 AM IST

OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia makes big statement on Ranbir Kapoor as Ram in Ramayana: 'Someone who can do Animal'
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Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has been making headlines for its casting. While many are excited, Ranbir Kapoor being chosen as Lord Ram has also drawn criticism online. TV Ramayan actor Dipika Chikhlia has now come out in support of Ranbir and said actors must be allowed to play different kinds of characters.

'Someone who can do Animal can also play Ram'

On the Hindi Rush podcast, Dipika, who portrayed Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, discussed the movie. She was questioned about the criticism directed at Ranbir's casting, with some citing his previous movies, such as Animal. Dipika spoke up for him, saying that it's common for performers to play a variety of roles.

'He’s an actor. It’s not like we descended from above,' she said, referring to herself and Arun Govil, who played Ram on TV. 'It’s a great thing for an actor to be able to play varied characters. Someone who can do Barfi can also do Animal. Someone who can do Animal can also play Ram. Imagine his good luck that he got these kinds of roles. He’s very lucky, and it’s very good that he’s doing it.' For any actor, getting to play Ram is a unique and significant opportunity, she said.

Aso read: Kiara Advani reveals why she agreed to do Yash's Toxic: 'When I heard the narration, I was...'

Ranbir Kapoor responds to the criticism

Ranbir discussed it in an interview with Review Nation at San Diego Comic-Con. He claimed that his initial concern was whether he was 'worthy' to stand in for Lord Ram. He continued by saying that everyone has a different perception of Ram and that his story dates back 4,000 years. 'The right casting for Ram would be any actor who has the right intentions and faith in the journey of Lord Ram,' he said.

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