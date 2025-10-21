FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
OG director Sujeeth breaks silence on rumours of rift between him and producer DVV Danayya: 'It hasn't been easy...'

There had been recent rumours that all was not well between the OG director Sujeeth and the producer DVV Danayya and that Sujeeth had spent a chunk of his remuneration, Rs 6 crore to be precise, to complete the Pawan Kalyan film. Now, Sujeeth has addressed these rumours.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 06:59 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

OG director Sujeeth breaks silence on rumours of rift between him and producer DVV Danayya: 'It hasn't been easy...'
Sujeeth and Pawan Kalyan
They Call Him OG, or known simply as OG, featured Telugu superstar and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, along with Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj, Abhimanyu Singh, Sudev Nair and Harish Uthaman in supporting roles. The film became a blockbuster as it grossed Rs 300 crore worldwide.

However, recently there had been rumours that all was not well between the OG director Sujeeth and the producer DVV Danayya and that Sujeeth had spent a chunk of his remuneration to complete the film. It was reported that the Saaho director spent Rs 6 crore from his own fees to finish the project. Now, Sujeeth has refuted all such rumours via a statement he made on Tuesday.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), Sujeeth shared a note that read, "A lot is being said, but very few truly understand what it takes to carry a film from start to finish. The belief and strength my producer and team showed for OG can't be put into words. That's what gives this film its strength today."

He went on to add, "It hasn't been easy for anyone, but every bit of effort came from a place of commitment. Let's keep the process respected. The love and madness shown by fans for Pawan Kalyan garu & OG make it all feel meaningful. Grateful to Danayya garu for his constant support and belief. With Love, Respect and Gratitude, Sujeeth."

The film was initially set to release on September 27, 2024, but it was postponed indefinitely due to production delays and Kalyan's political campaign. OG was bankrolled by D. V. V. Danayya under his banner DVV Entertainment. Within a month since its theatrical release, They Call Him OG will start streaming on Netflix from October 23.

READ | They Call Him OG OTT release date: When, where to watch Pawan Kalyan-starrer action blockbuster

