OG director Sujeeth breaks silence on Pawan Kalyan film's comparisons with Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly: 'They didn't even...'

Sujeeth has broken his silence on comparisons between his film They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, and Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 04:10 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Pawan Kalyan-starrer gangster film OG, also known as They Call Him OG, was released in cinemas on September 25. Since its release, the film has been compared with Ajith Kumar's Tamil action comedy Good Bad Ugly, that hit theatres on April 10 earlier this year. Now, in his latest interview, OG director Sujeeth has reacted to these comparisons.

Talking about Good Bad Ugly director Adhik Ravichandran, Sujeeth said, "I released the teaser of OG before Adhik even put pen to paper for Good Bad Ugly. I know him very well. He genuinely loves me; he sent me a long message when I made Saaho. He texted me that he’s genuinely the biggest fan of my work. I have known him since his first film, Trisha Illana Nayanthara. I had even given him feedback for the film. So, I know he didn’t even start writing the story then."

As both the movies featured action scenes involving Japanese sword katanas, the Saaho director added, "But what happens is when I shoot with a katarana and they do it too, they even released a song called OG Sambavam. When their material first came out, and mine comes later, it causes damage to me. But I’m happy for Adhik that he got this film after Mark Anthony. And I like Ajith too."

Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly earned Rs 153 crore net in India and grossed Rs 248 crore worldwide in its entire theatrical run over six weeks. On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG has already collected Rs 122 crore net in India and minted close to Rs 200 crore worldwide in just three days.

