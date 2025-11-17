Odia singer Humane Sagar passes away at 34 due to...

Renowned Odia singer Humane Sagar has passed away at 34 at AIIMS Bhubaneshwar.

Renowned Odia singer Humane Sagar has passed away at 34 at AIIMS Bhubaneshwar. The playback singer came to the hospital on Friday and was found to have developed multi-organ dysfunction syndrome, acute chronic liver failure, bilateral pneumonia, among other issues.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi paid tribute to Humane Singer after his death. Taking to his X account, he wrote, "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of renowned playback singer Humane Sagar. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music and cinema. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to God for the peace of the departed soul. Om Shanti."

Veteran leader Naveen Patnaik, who served as the Chief Minister of Odisha for 24 years from 2000 to 2024, remembered Sagar and wrote on his X, "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Humane Sagar. His soulful music has touched the hearts of countless listeners, and his contributions to Odia music will always remain memorable. Along with praying for the eternal peace of his immortal soul, I convey my condolences to the bereaved family members during this sorrowful time."

Sagar came to the limelight after winning the second season of a reality singing competition in 2012. His songs have been quite popular in the state.

