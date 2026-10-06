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Odia film director SK Muralidharan dies at 60, heart attack suspected; Odisha CM Majhi pays tribute

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Odia film director SK Muralidharan dies at 60, heart attack suspected; Odisha CM Majhi pays tribute

SK Muralidharan made his debut in Odia cinema as a choreographer for Paradeshi Chadhei in 1990 and became a director in 2008 with Chaati Chiri Dele Tu. Though the exact reason behind his sudden death is not yet known, he suffered a suspected cardiac arrest.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 01:04 PM IST

Odia film director SK Muralidharan dies at 60, heart attack suspected; Odisha CM Majhi pays tribute
SK Muralidharan/Facebook
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Noted Odia film director SK Muralidharan died at a hospital in Bhubaneshwar on Monday of suspected cardiac arrest, police said. Muralidharan, 60, who was also a choreographer and writer, suddenly fell ill in his hotel room and was rushed to Capital Hospital, where he died, Odisha Cine Artists' Association secretary Sritam Das said.

Though the exact reason behind his sudden illness and death is not yet known, he suffered a suspected cardiac arrest. The cause of his death could be ascertained after postmortem examination, the police said. His family members who stay in Hyderabad have been informed, association members said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the demise of Muralidharan. "Deeply saddened by the demise of veteran filmmaker and choreographer S K Muralidharan. His contribution to the film industry will always be remembered. May Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to his family, friends, and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," Majhi said in a post on X.

Muralidharan made his debut in Odia cinema as a choreographer for Paradeshi Chadhei in 1990 and became a director in 2008 with Chaati Chiri Dele Tu. His other directed films include Kakhono Biday Bolo Na (2010), Mu Aashiq Mu Awara (2013), Smile Please (2014), Kie Daba Takkar (2015), and Tike Love Like Twist (2020).

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